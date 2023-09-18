Widnes Vikings stalwart confirms exit from Championship side: ‘It’s been some ride’

Danny Craven has confirmed that he will leave Widnes Vikings upon the completion of the 2023 Championship campaign.

The half-back made his debut in 2010 against Whitehaven and has gone on to make more than 160 appearances for the club, alongside spells with Workington, Whitehaven, Halifax and Featherstone.

He is currently the club’s longest-serving player, but is expected to join League 1’s Oldham next season, via Examiner Live.

Craven celebrated his testimonial year last season by passing 400 career points and is one of several expected departures at the DCBL Stadium before Allan Coleman’s arrival from Swinton as head coach.

Veteran back-rower Shane Grady has already confirmed his retirement at the end of the current season.

The 31-year-old confirmed his departure via social media following his final home match, falling to a 38-18 defeat to Sheffield Eagles. The club’s final game is a trip to promotion hopefuls Featherstone Rovers.

Danny Craven confirms exit via social media

“The old saying…All good things come to an end,” Craven wrote on social media.

“After 14 seasons, today is my final home game as a Widnes Vikings player.

“I’m not usually a sentimental type of person, but I feel like I need to express how much a part this club has played in my life.

“I signed here as a boy, and I’ll be leaving as a husband to a beautiful wife, and a dad to two amazing children Loui and Jorgie, who make my heart burst with pride every day.

“Since Lou was born, all he has ever known is that he comes to watch his dad play for Widnes on a Sunday afternoon, he constantly tells me how much he wants to play for Widnes when he’s older. Fingers crossed!

“Jorgie only comes for the packed lunches that nanny makes her.

“Even though it’s sad to leave the club, me and my family will always be Widnes.

“Now we’re looking forward to the next chaper of my playing career.

“I want to wish the lads nothing but the best for the future, and to the supporters, I want to say thank you for being great with my family throughout my time at the club.

“It’s been some ride.”

