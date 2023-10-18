Oldham signing spree continues as they land Widnes Vikings powerhouse with further additions teased for promotion push

League 1 outfit Oldham’s recruitment drive ahead of a promotion push in 2024 has continued with the acquisition of towering forward Adam Lawton from hometown club Widnes Vikings.

The 6 feet 7 inches tall powerhouse pens a two-year deal to join the third tier outfit after rejecting an offer to stay with the Vikings, bringing an end to a three-year stint at the DCBL Stadium.

With 49 tries in 114 domestic appearances, Lawton has also spent time down under with the Dolphins, now an NRL outfit.

And on the back of a campaign which saw the 30-year-old miss out on the play-offs in the Championship with Widnes, he’s now relishing a new challenge.

Lawton – who can play at prop or in the second row – becomes Oldham’s 18th confirmed squad member for 2024 ahead of the club making a permanent return to Boundary Park.

He joins the likes of Super League recruits Joe Wardle and Jordan Turner, as well as Widnes teammates Danny Craven and Owen Farnworth, who also make the move from the Cheshire outfit to Oldham.

Speaking to the Roughyeds’ website, the 30-year-old said: “The club has got a massive history and the aspirations, to get the club back to where it should be, excited me.

“I had quite a few offers elsewhere, as well as one to stay with Widnes, but I just felt the time was right to take this opportunity.

“I want to be on this journey the club is going on, and hopefully next year is just going to be the first building block of that.

“Boundary Park is a beautiful stadium and I can’t wait to get out there. The turf is amazing – and it’s massive as well.”

Further signings for 2024 promotion drive teased by Roughyeds

The Roughyeds’ desire to secure promotion to the second tier in 2024 hasn’t been hidden, with Lawton the latest in a long line of fresh additions following a campaign which saw them fall at the first hurdle in the play-offs following a 4th-place finish.

After being thumped 36-0 in the first week of the play-offs by eventual winners Doncaster, the format meant that Oldham got a second bite of the cherry and progressed into the semi-finals, where they were knocked out by North Wales Crusaders, beaten 13-12 by Carl Forster’s side.

In the article on their website which saw former Salford Red Devils ace Lawton formally announced, the Roughyeds revealed that they would be confirming ‘more new faces’ tomorrow.

Oldham are yet to confirm their new head coach for 2024, but whoever is appointed will certainly have a quality-filled pack to contend with.

