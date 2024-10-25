Clubs are starting to put the finishing touches on their recruitment for 2025 behind the scenes, which means every Super League club’s quota situation is of increasing intrigue.

Every club is permitted seven overseas players on their quota, so we’ve put together a full breakdown of how every Super League club’s quota situation stands heading into 2025.

This is accurate as of the time of the last update on October 25, 2024.

Castleford Tigers – 4/7

Papua New Guinea international Liam Horne is contracted to Castleford Tigers until the end of 2026

Cas have announced the signing of youngster Zac Cini from Parramatta Eels on a two-year deal, but still have three vacant quota spots owing to the departures of Elie El-Zakhem, Jacob Miller and Nixon Putt.

The Tigers – who have now appointed Danny McGuire as their new head coach following Craig Lingard’s departure – are expected to sign Daejarn Asi from Parramatta.

Contracted: Sylvester Namo (2025), Tex Hoy (2026), Liam Horne (2026), Zac Cini (2026)

Catalans Dragons – 6/7

Catalans’ overseas situation is among the most intriguing. Steve McNamara’s Dragons have recruited Nick Cotric from Canberra Raiders, Luke Keary from Sydney Roosters and Tevita Pangai Junior from the Dolphins.

The Dragons also currently have overseas figures Reimis Smith and Ben Lam in their ranks, holding a one-year extension option over both, awaiting to discover whether they will earn themselves a new deal.

Contracted: Chris Satae (2025), Tariq Sims (2025), Bayley Sironen (2025), Tevita Pangai Junior (2025), Luke Keary (2026), Nick Cotric (2027)

Huddersfield Giants – 4/7

Adam Clune’s contract at Huddersfield Giants runs until the end of 2026

Huddersfield’s only confirmed overseas signing for 2025 so far is young gun Zac Woolford from Canberra. The Giants still have three quota spots free as things stand.

England international Tom Burgess has signed a three-year contract with Huddersfield from 2025, with Liam Sutcliffe also joining from Hull FC and George King making the move from Hull KR, but obviously, they don’t count as quota players.

Contracted: Zac Woolford (2025), Tui Lolohea (2026), Jack Murchie (2026), Adam Clune (2026)

Hull FC – 7/7

Of Hull’s confirmed recruits for 2025 to date, Leigh skipper John Asiata, Canberra winger Jordan Rapana, Wests Tigers half-back Aidan Sezer and Salford utility Cade Cust are the four that count on the quota.

Those four signings, combined with the three already-contracted overseas stars for 2025 take their total tally up to the maximum of seven.

Contracted: Ligi Sao (2025), Jed Cartwright (2025), Cade Cust (2026), Herman Ese’ese (2026), Jordan Rapana (2026), Aidan Sezer (2026), John Asiata (2027)

Hull KR – 7/7

Rhyse Martin will join Hull KR in 2025 having penned a deal which runs until the end of 2026

KR’s quota spots for 2025 are full, with the confirmation of Rhyse Martin’s signature from Leeds adding to the recruitment of Kiwi legend Jared Waerea-Hargreaves from NRL outfit Sydney Roosters.

Sauaso Sue, Tyrone May, Peta Hiku, Kelepi Tanginoa and Jai Whitbread are all contracted for next season at Craven Park.

Contracted: Sauaso Sue (2025), Tyrone May (2025), Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (2025), Peta Hiku (2026), Kelepi Tanginoa (2026), Jai Whitbread (2026), Rhyse Martin (2026)

Leeds Rhinos – 6/7

Leeds’ quota spots were full following the arrivals of Keenan Palasia from the Gold Coast Titans and Cooper Jenkins from Queensland Cup outfit Norths Devils, with both penning two-year deals at Headingley.

The Rhinos have since released Paul Momirovski though, freeing up a quota space and paving the way for Fiji international Maika Sivo to arrive at Headingley. That deal hasn’t been confirmed just yet, but is as good as done.

Contracted: Sam Lisone (2025), Matt Frawley (2025), Cooper Jenkins (2026), Keenan Palasia (2026), Lachie Miller (2026), Brodie Croft (2026)

Leigh Leopards – 6/7

Papua New Guinea star Edwin Ipape’s Leigh Leopards contract expires at the end of next season

It’s an off-season with plenty of change for Leigh, who have lost overseas stars John Asiata (Hull FC), Tom Amone (Canterbury Bulldogs), Kai O’Donnell (North Queensland Cowboys) and Ricky Leutele (TBC) as well as Matt Moylan, who announced his shock retirement earlier this month.

In their place, the Leopards have so far recruited NRL stars David Armstrong (Newcastle Knights), Isaac Liu (Gold Coast Titans), Ben Condon (Manly Sea Eagles) and Tesi Niu (Dolphins), leaving them with one vacant quota spot.

Contracted: Edwin Ipape (2025), Ben Condon (2026), Isaac Liu (2026), Aaron Pene (2026), David Armstrong (2027), Tesi Niu (2027)

Salford Red Devils – 7/7

Salford’s sole overseas addition for 2025 to date is centre Esan Marsters from Huddersfield, with his signing taking their overseas tally up to a full complement of seven.

Notably, Loghan Lewis has also been retained alongside Sam Stone. Both had been off-contract. Cade Cust was the only overseas ace to depart the Red Devils at the end of the 2024 campaign.

Contracted: Tim Lafai (2025), Jayden Nikorima (2025), Loghan Lewis (2025), Sam Stone (2026), Shane Wright (2026), Nene Macdonald (2027), Esan Marsters (2027)

St Helens – 6/7

James Bell’s current deal with St Helens expires at the end of next season

Saints have recruited overseas stars Tristan Sailor – from Brisbane Broncos – and Kyle Feldt – from the North Queensland Cowboys – to date, taking their contracted tally of quota players for 2025 up to six.

Konrad Hurrell remains off-contract, and if he is to stay, that would occupy the last available overseas spot in Paul Wellens’ squad.

Contracted: Curtis Sironen (2025), Agnatius Paasi (2025), James Bell (2025), Moses Mbye (2025), Tristan Sailor (2026), Kyle Feldt (2026)

Wakefield Trinity – 7/7

Wakefield will return to Super League with seven contracted overseas players, including new recruit Seth Nikotemo, meaning that they are at their cap.

As exclusively revealed by LoveRugbyLeague, Trinity have secured quota spot exemption for Isaiah Vagana after discovering he played for West Bowling as a child.

Contracted: Caleb Uele (2025), Renouf Atoni (2025), Luke Bain (2025), Lachlan Walmsley (2026), Mason Lino (2026), Seth Nikotemo (2027), Ky Rodwell (2028)

Warrington Wolves – 7/7

Papua New Guinean centre Rodrick Tai has extended his Warrington Wolves stay, penning a contract which runs until the end of the 2025 season

Warrington’s quota spots for 2025 are full, with Papua New Guinea international Dan Russell’s signing filling the one spot they did have free following the departure of Josh Drinkwater.

Sam Burgess’ side have also recruited Englishmen Oli Leyland from London and Alfie Johnson from Leeds.

Contracted: Paul Vaughan (2025), Zane Musgrove (2025), Rodrick Tai (2025), Matt Dufty (2026), Lachlan Fitzgibbon (2026), Luke Yates (2026), Dan Russell (2026)

Wigan Warriors – 7/7

Super League champions Wigan were set to have a quota spot free heading into 2025, with veteran back-rower Willie Isa’s contract expiring. The Warriors though have handed him a one-year extension, with their seven overseas spots now occupied.

35-year-old Isa and Australian centre Adam Keighran are the only two of the seven overseas stars in Matt Peet’s squad whose contracts expire at the end of 2025.

Contracted: Adam Keighran (2025), Willie Isa (2025), Kaide Ellis (2026), Patrick Mago (2026, option for 2027), Jai Field (2027), Abbas Miski (2027), Bevan French (2028)

