Oldham boss Sean Long makes another eye-catching signing for League One promotion push

League One promotion hopefuls Oldham have made another high-profile signing in the shape of experienced hooker Matty Wildie on a two-year deal.

Wildie was one of 17 players to depart Featherstone at the end of last season after Rovers failed to secure promotion to Super League.

The 33-year-old will reunite with his former Featherstone coach Sean Long again at Oldham next season, which he says is a big reason why he’s decided to make Boundary Park his home for the next two years.

Wildie said: “I rate Sean massively and I got on very well with him at Featherstone, I’m really looking forward to playing under him again.”

Matty Wildie wants to help bring success to Oldham in the club’s new era

Wildie has made more than 250 career appearances for Wakefield, Dewsbury, Featherstone, Bradford, Leigh and Featherstone.

The Wakefield-born hooker, who can also play half-back, has played 53 games for Featherstone in his time at Post Office Road over the last two seasons.

Wildie says he wants to use his experience to be a leader for Oldham, helping set high standards for Long’s side.

“I’d like to think I’m a leader on the field and I do all the little things right,” he said.

“I’m hoping that a lot of people follow that and, by doing so, I can help bring plenty of success to the club.

“We will have very high standards next season, we want to win every game.

“It will be everybody’s Grand Final playing us next year so it’s important we are on top of our game week in, week out.”

Wildie will link up with his former Featherstone team-mate Craig Kopczak at Oldham a well as the rest of the so far 25-man squad later this month when they commence pre-season training ahead of 2024.

