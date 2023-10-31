Former Hull KR and Castleford Tigers ace makes League 1 move ahead of 2024

Newly-relegated League 1 outfit Keighley Cougars have signed former Super League ace Will Maher on a season-long loan deal from Halifax Panthers for 2024, with no recall option for his parent club.

Towering prop Maher – who stands at 6 feet 5 inches – linked up with Halifax ahead of the 2023 season, departing Hull KR to do so and signing a two-year contract.

The 27-year-old though struggled to tie down a starting position at the Shay, making just eight appearances this term as well as five on loan in League 1 with eventual champions Dewsbury Rams.

He now makes a more permanent move back to the third tier for 2024, seeing out the remainder of that Panthers contract out on loan with Keighley, who have exchanged places with Dewsbury, relegated from the Championship on points difference.

Former Super League ace makes League 1 move ahead of 2024

Born in Haverthwaite, a village in Cumbria, Maher made 36 appearances for Castleford Tigers between 2014 and 2019, scoring a sole try against St Helens.

The forward also had various loans away from the Jungle during that time across the second and third tiers with Oxford & Batley as well as Keighley and Halifax.

A permanent move to fellow Super League outfit Hull KR came ahead of the 2020 campaign, with 45 appearances made for the Craven Park natives over the three seasons which followed.

After falling out of favour last year, the switch across Yorkshire to Halifax came about, but following another lacklustre 12 months, another one has been required to the Cougars.

Announcing his departure in a statement on their website, Halifax said: “It seems he has been deemed surplus to requirements already as the Panthers look to create some space to bring in further recruits.

“We’d like to wish Will all the best for the season ahead with Keighley and thank him for his efforts in blue and white.”

