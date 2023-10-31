Wakefield Trinity stalwart Reece Lyne makes Championship switch on long-term contract: ‘A really big signing for us’

Newly-promoted Championship side Doncaster have signed former England international Reece Lyne from Wakefield Trinity on a three-year deal.

The 30-year-old centre has spent the last 11 seasons with Wakefield, scoring 64 tries in 233 appearances for Trinity.

Lyne won two caps for England in 2018 and 2021: both of them coming in wins over France.

The Hull-born centre has left Belle Vue to join Doncaster ahead of next season on a deal until at least the end of 2026.

Doncaster chief executive Carl Hall said: “Reece is someone that Richard Horne knows really well.

“Rich tasked me with going to get him because he knows how well he’ll fit into the group here.

“He’s over the moon that we’ve got him because he knows what he’ll bring to the group over the next three years.

“This is a really big signing for us and we’re really pleased to get it done.”

READ NEXT: Every Super League player out of contract at end of 2023