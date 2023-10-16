Every Super League player out of contract at end of 2023
There are still some big names in the Super League competition without a contract for the 2024 season and beyond.
Here is a full list of the Super League players who are available…
Castleford Tigers
Confirmed leaving (unattached): Bailey Dawson, Greg Eden, Jacob Hookem, Suaia Matagi, Ilikaya Mafi, Nathan Massey, Alex Sutcliffe
Catalans Dragons
Retiring: Mitchell Pearce
Huddersfield Giants
Confirmed leaving (unattached): Jermaine McGillvary
Retiring: Chris McQueen, Nathan Mason
Hull FC
Confirmed leaving (unattached): Brad Dwyer, Jude Ferreira, Joe Lovodua, Connor Wynne
Retiring: Jamie Shaul, Scott Taylor
Off-contract: Mitieli Vulikijapani (option for 2024)
Hull KR
Confirmed leaving (unattached): Ethan Ryan, Luis Johnson
Leeds Rhinos
Confirmed leaving (unattached): Blake Austin
Leigh Leopards
Off-contract: Jacob Jones, Tom Nisbet, Ben Nakubuwai, Ben Reynolds, Aaron Smith, Nathan Wilde, Ava Seumanufagai
Salford Red Devils
Confirmed leaving (unattached): James Greenwood, Rhys Williams
Off-contract: Danny Addy, Ben Hellewell
St Helens
Confirmed leaving (unattached): Matty Foster, Daniel Hill, Will Hopoate, Taylor Pemberton, Jumah Sambou
Retiring: Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, James Roby
Off-contract: McKenzie Buckley (option for 2024)
Wakefield Trinity
Off-contract: Renouf Atoni, Eddie Battye, Josh Bowden, Harry Bowes, Lee Kershaw, Dane Windrow
Warrington Wolves
Off-contract: Matty Russell (option for 2024)
Wigan Warriors
Off-contract: Cade Cust (option for 2024), Ramon Silva (option for 2024), Iain Thornley (option for 2024), Ryan Hampshire (option for 2024 & 2025)
