Every Super League player out of contract at end of 2023

There are still some big names in the Super League competition without a contract for the 2024 season and beyond.

Here is a full list of the Super League players who are available…

Castleford Tigers

Confirmed leaving (unattached): Bailey Dawson, Greg Eden, Jacob Hookem, Suaia Matagi, Ilikaya Mafi, Nathan Massey, Alex Sutcliffe

Catalans Dragons

Retiring: Mitchell Pearce

Huddersfield Giants

Confirmed leaving (unattached): Jermaine McGillvary

Retiring: Chris McQueen, Nathan Mason

LEGEND: Jermaine McGillvary bows out at Huddersfield to bring an end to a 16-year stay at the club

Hull FC

Confirmed leaving (unattached): Brad Dwyer, Jude Ferreira, Joe Lovodua, Connor Wynne

Retiring: Jamie Shaul, Scott Taylor

Off-contract: Mitieli Vulikijapani (option for 2024)

CONFIRMED: Hull FC confirm four fresh departures with 11 players to leave at end of year; Club stalwart to play on in 2024

Hull KR

Confirmed leaving (unattached): Ethan Ryan, Luis Johnson

Leeds Rhinos

Confirmed leaving (unattached): Blake Austin

Leigh Leopards

Off-contract: Jacob Jones, Tom Nisbet, Ben Nakubuwai, Ben Reynolds, Aaron Smith, Nathan Wilde, Ava Seumanufagai

Salford Red Devils

Confirmed leaving (unattached): James Greenwood, Rhys Williams

Off-contract: Danny Addy, Ben Hellewell

St Helens

Confirmed leaving (unattached): Matty Foster, Daniel Hill, Will Hopoate, Taylor Pemberton, Jumah Sambou

Retiring: Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, James Roby

Off-contract: McKenzie Buckley (option for 2024)

Wakefield Trinity

Off-contract: Renouf Atoni, Eddie Battye, Josh Bowden, Harry Bowes, Lee Kershaw, Dane Windrow

Warrington Wolves

Off-contract: Matty Russell (option for 2024)

WIRE: Notable absentee from departure list hints at new contract for international winger

Wigan Warriors

Off-contract: Cade Cust (option for 2024), Ramon Silva (option for 2024), Iain Thornley (option for 2024), Ryan Hampshire (option for 2024 & 2025)

READ NEXT: Super League ins and outs for 2024: Every confirmed signing and departure