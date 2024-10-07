Each week this season, Love Rugby League will be bringing you our Power Rankings, ranking the top 10 clubs in the British game we believe have the most momentum behind them.

The 35 clubs across Super League, the Championship and League 1 have all been in the running to be involved, with solely on-field performance affecting the rankings (we’re not IMG!).

Our latest top 10 of the campaign is below, with all competitive games to this point taken into account.

For Super League clubs, that’s their performances across all 27 ‘regular’ rounds, the Challenge Cup and those in the play-offs.

Meanwhile, the Championship season got underway in March, and the ‘regular’ campaign ended last weekend.

In League 1, the regular season has now concluded, with the play-offs getting underway last month.

Clubs in the bottom two divisions had also already played games in the 1895 Cup and Challenge Cup this year prior to their league campaigns beginning.

We should clarify that once your campaign is over, you’re no longer in the running to be involved in our Power Rankings.

So, as an example, League 1 champions Oldham would’ve been in our top 10, but aren’t, as their campaign has finished.

This week, Super League teams who played in the play-offs – or will play in them – have been considered. But from next week, Leigh Leopards – as an example – won’t be in contention for a spot anymore having been knocked out.

Similarly, everyone involved in the League 1 play-offs over the weekend just gone are in contention, but the club knocked out – Keighley Cougars – won’t be in contention this time next week.

For reference, last week’s Power Rankings are here.

Without further ado, here’s the Love Rugby League Power Rankings (07/10/2024)…

10. Keighley Cougars (NEW)

Keighley Cougars’ Jack Miller (right) speaks to Doncaster RLFC’s chief executive Carl Hall (left) at the 2024 RFL Championship & League 1 media launch day in January

It’s been a fairly dramatic season at Cougar Park this year, and it came to a head yesterday as they suffered a surprise defeat to Hunslet in the League 1 play-off final. You felt, given the investments made, that the Cougars would have been a sure thing for promotion – or at the very least reach the promotion/relegation play-off match against Swinton, but they fell at the final hurdle to an inspired Hunslet side.

9. Toulouse Olympique (DOWN 5)

Benjamin Laguerre in action for Toulouse Olympique in 2024

Sliding down the list due to having the week off, but the Frenchmen are still a very strong side and will be hard to beat next weekend for Mark Applegarth’s band of merry Knights.

TRANSFER NEWS: Leeds Rhinos sign Samoa prop from NRL as Brad Arthur lands first recruit

8. Leigh Leopards (DOWN 5)

Leigh Leopards celebrate their historic Super League play-off win at Salford

Very tough day at the office for the Leopards, as their hopes of a ‘Last Dance’ at Old Trafford came crashing down at the Brick Community Stadium. Adrian Lam’s side never really got going against their near-neighbours, with the Warriors waltzing into a second-successive Grand Final. Nonetheless, Leigh have had a fantastic season, and will look back fondly on this particular group of players which brought them the Challenge Cup.

7. Warrington Wolves (DOWN 5)

Ben Currie in action for Warrington Wolves in 2024

Fellow Super League semi-finalists, Warrington Wolves, also saw their Grand Finals hopes end in an agonising 10-8 defeat to Hull KR this weekend. The Wire got off to a slow start at Craven Park, and only really kicked into gear after falling behind. They nearly snatched it at the death too, but this will go down as a great opportunity wasted for Sam Burgess’ men. Again, they’ve had a terrific season, and no doubt they will be in the mix again in 2025.

6. Hunslet (UP 3)

Hunslet head coach Dean Muir (right) pictured at the 2024 Championship & League 1 launch

The surprise package of the weekend now, as Hunslet move up to sixth spot in the power rankings. The South Leeds side stunned League 1 heavyweights, Keighley, to clinch their place in the promotion/relegation play-off against Swinton, but it comes off the back of an outstanding run of four wins from their past five games. The feat is even more impressive considering they’ve gone onto win the play-offs from fourth spot in the table!

DON’T MISS: Championship semi-finals confirmed as League 1 play-off winners set up unique winner takes all showdown

5. Wakefield Trinity (DOWN 4)

Lachlan Walmsley celebrates a try for Wakefield Trinity in 2024

Similarly to Toulouse, Wakefield Trinity only move down four spots due to them not playing this weekend. They’ve had a brilliant season so far, and are the clear favourites to win promotion to Super League, be that through the play-offs or IMG-ball.

4. Bradford Bulls (UP 4)

Franklin Pele in action for Bradford Bulls against York Knights

Bradford Bulls shoot up the power rankings this week after a fantastic play-off win over West Yorkshire rivals Featherstone Rovers. Eamon O’Carroll’s side were on top form this weekend, and they blew the visitors away at some points in the game. They face a tough visit to France next weekend, but they have built some serious momentum going into it.

3. Hull KR (UP 3)

Dean Hadley in action for Hull KR

Pushing into the top three now, as Hull KR climb the ladder after their solid win against Warrington. The win in itself was fairly impressive, given the pressure on them, but the manner of it showed why they are a genuine contender to win the Grand Final. They had to show genuine defensive grit that we’ve not fully seen of them this year, which bodes well for the onslaught that will come on Saturday evening.

2. York Knights (UP 5)

The biggest movers of the week are York Knights, who climb a whopping five places to occupy the number two spot! Mark Applegarth has rapidly turned the North Yorkshire outfit back into serious play-off contenders, after their fairly lacklustre start to the season. They have built some decent form heading into their semi-final clash with Wakefield, and their impressive victory over Widnes should fill them with confidence.

1. Wigan Warriors (UP 4)

A perfect display is pretty hard to come by, but you’d have to say Wigan’s performance against Leigh was as close to perfect as you can get. The Cherry and Whites were in imperious form against their near-neighbours, and it was a proper statement win heading into Old Trafford. The deadly duo of Bevan French and Jai Field were back to their imperious best, probably the first true time this year, but it’s come at the perfect time as they seek a historic Grand Slam.

LRL SUGGESTS: Major decision made on Super League Grand Final future as Old Trafford announcement confirmed