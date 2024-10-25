Kyle Eastmond completes rugby league return after becoming Championship club’s head coach

Championship club Halifax Panthers have appointed of former dual-code England international Kyle Eastmond as their new head coach.

The Oldham native has penned a three-year contract with Halifax, taking over the head coaching reins from Liam Finn, who departed The Shay upon the conclusion of the 2024 campaign to become Luke Robinson’s assistant coach at Huddersfield Giants.

Eastmond retired from professional rugby in 2021 and has since earned his coaching stripes across both codes, including spells with Rotherham, Jersey Reds and Warrington Wolves.

“I’m really excited to be here,” said Eastmond. “It’s been a couple of weeks organising ourselves but now we’re here and we’re sorted, I’m excited and looking forward now.

“The conversations to bring me here were brilliant, I spoke with Richard (Durgan) and Damian (Clayton) and it was really open and honest. They made me feel welcome straight away, and now it’s all done, I’m just excited to get on with things and start working.

“I’ve been here at The Shay plenty of times. And I’ve seen Halifax play quite a few times growing up at this stadium, I’ve got some good friends that played here and obviously, my cousin (Miles Greenwood) who played here too so it’s nice to be back.

“Growing up in rugby league in Oldham, you know all about the Championship. I spent plenty of my younger days travelling around watching the games, spent plenty of days up here watching good friends of mine and family members play so I’m well aware of how good the Championship is and of the challenge ahead. I’m looking forward to it.

“It’s my first time as a head coach but I think that’s another exciting opportunity, and also being at such a great rugby league club like Halifax, you can’t help but be excited about that. My aspirations short-term are just to get the team out there putting the hard work in, reaffirming our identity, and let’s get some enjoyment back into what we’re doing. We’ll get the foundations right and we’ll go from there.

“I’ve had a different journey to a lot of rugby league coaches, or rugby league players, and like I said, I’ve had plenty of good coaching, plenty of different techniques and different ways to look at a game or dissect a game. And trust me, I’ll be trying to implement that into what we’re doing here. In terms of my experience, anything I can bring from outside of rugby league or with some of my network for looking at the game, I’ll be doing so.”