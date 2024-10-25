Wakefield Trinity have confirmed the departure of Liam Kay following the confirmation of their return to Super League, granting the veteran a release from the final year of his contract.

Kay has been with Wakefield since midway through the 2020 campaign, joining them having departed Toronto Wolfpack after the Canadian outfit’s withdrawal from Super League amid the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

With this his second stint at Belle Vue having featured five times in Trinity colours at the start of his career, the utility has now got a total of 92 appearances for the club on his CV.

23 of those games came in the season just gone as Wakefield lifted the 1895 Cup and Championship League Leaders’ Shield before being crowned champions courtesy of last weekend’s Championship Grand Final triumph.

Wakefield Trinity grant veteran release following confirmation of Super League return

A three-time Ireland international, Kay has also previously donned a shirt for both Doncaster and Leigh, then under the ‘Centurions’ tagline.

He had 12 months left on his deal at Wakefield, but has been allowed to cut that short so he can seek opportunities elsewhere.

The veteran, who will turn 33 in December, said: “I would just like to thank the club, the fans and all involved in the past four/five years, it’s been a ride!

“I think now is the perfect time for me to look at the next chapter in my life and see what’s beyond the horizon.

“My love for the club will always be there and I wish it nothing but success.”

Trinity boss Daryl Powell added: “Liam has been a big part of our team this season. His ability to play different positions has been invaluable when we have had injuries in key positions.

“He leaves us having helped us get back into Super League. I wish him well for the next stage of his career and thank him for his contribution to this special season.”

