Wakefield owner Matt Ellis says they won’t be putting their name in the mix for a trip to Las Vegas in 2026, with Trinity wanting to establish themselves as one of Super League’s best first.

Saturday night saw history made, with Wigan Warriors beating Warrington Wolves 48-24 at the Allegiant Stadium in the first-ever Super League game held on US soil.

Wigan and Warrington’s clash also marked the first time that Super League has had any involvement in the annual NRL-led Vegas extravaganza, which began last year.

Post-match in Sin City, it was confirmed that Super League would be returning to the event next year, sparking plenty of talk about who the next to hop on the plane from the competition will be.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Rugby League in Vegas – Assessing the five Super League teams likeliest to head to Sin City in 2026

Wakefield Trinity owner’s Las Vegas decision confirmed with bold admission made

Reports circled earlier this week suggesting that all 12 top-flight clubs, including Wakefield, had been sent an invite by the powers that be to declare their interest in a Vegas trip in 2026 should they desire.

But on Sunday evening as he appeared on BBC Radio Leeds to carry out the 1895 Cup quarter-final draw, Trinity owner Ellis ruled them out of the race.

He explained: “We’d love to do it, but we probably won’t do it straight away because we’re on a journey and I want the club to get into Challenge Cup finals, into the top four and be pushing for Grand Finals.

“I think the teams that go should be at that level. Hopefully this year we can take a step towards that, and then who knows?

“I don’t think it’ll be next year, but in 2027/2028, it’d be interesting to see if we can do it.

“We need to grow the support to get over to Vegas because obviously we need to be taking a lot of fans over there.

“It’d be great for the club to do it, but I think you’ve got to go as a top-four club, that’s my opinion.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: The LoveRugbyLeague Las Vegas Diary – Behind the scenes on game-day and plans for 2026