Leigh Leopards’ Adrian Lam provides update on injured quartet ahead of Huddersfield Giants clash

Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam has delivered positive news on Josh Charnley’s rib injury, whilst providing the latest on three more players.

Experienced winger Charnley suffered a knock to his ribs in the first half of Leigh‘s 24-6 defeat to Wigan Warriors on Friday night, forcing him to leave the action in the first half.

But speaking to in his press conference ahead of Saturday’s visit of Huddersfield Giants, Lam revealed the encouraging news that Charnley’s injury is more short-term rather than long, although he may be absent this weekend.

“I think we’re going to give him until right up to kick-off but it doesn’t look good at the moment,” Lam said.

“It’s quite sore, I think it’s more rib cartilage rather than broken, so we’ll find out a little bit more on that today. We’ll see how the week progresses.

“It will be one or two weeks at the worst if he’s not to play but it’ll give someone else an opportunity to fill those boots. We’ve got a whole squad that have been dying to have a crack and an opportunity, so it could open up for someone else to have a go.”

When asked about Charnley’s potential replacement should the former England international not make it back in time for the Huddersfield game, Lam replied: “We’ve got Darnell McIntosh who has been 18th man for a couple of weeks, we’ve got Keanan Brand who has been playing some good rugby at Widnes and Tom Nisbet has been doing some good stuff so it’s a matter of who we choose to do that job. At the moment McIntosh is probably the one that will slip into the 13, so we’ll be pretty excited about that if it happens.”

Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam provides full injury update

Meanwhile, Ireland international Frankie Halton was a notable absentee from Lam’s side that lost to Wigan last time out.

“He’s had a little bit of a groin injury, an adductor strain that we’re trying to manage,” Lam revealed.

“He probably could have played at a pinch last week but we just made that decision so it wouldn’t be made any worse than what it is. He’ll be given up to kick-off this week to be right as well.”

Lam also provided an injury update on halfback Ben McNamara and back-rower Oliver Holmes, who are both a ‘couple of weeks’ away from returning.

“Ben McNamara is slowly (recovering) as we go,” Lam said. “He’s got a bit of a back issue but there’s a bit of nerve damage in his hamstring so he’s going to be a couple of weeks yet.

“Oli Holmes is the one that’s progressing probably the quickest out of all of them, so he’s probably two weeks away too.

“We’ve got a bigger squad than what we’ve had all year at the moment. We’re pleased that John Asiata, Robbie Mulhern and Gaz O’Brien got through the (Wigan) game reasonably well so we can go back-to-back with a similar squad.”

