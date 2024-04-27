Tex Hoy shone on his Castleford Tigers debut against London Broncos last night before admitting: “I didn’t do that often enough at Hull FC.”

The Aussie full-back has joined Craig Lingard’s side on a deal until the end of the season following his abrupt departure from the MKM Stadium.

Hoy signed for the Black and Whites ahead of the 2023 season from NRL outfit Newcastle Knights on a two-year deal and went on to make 24 appearances, scoring three tries.

But after recently being told he was surplus to requirements, Hoy left Hull FC and pitched up at Wheldon Road, where on Friday night he produced two delightful assists in Castleford’s 40-0 win over winless London Broncos.

With his first touch of the game, the 24-year-old scythed through London’s defence inside to set up Jacob Miller before another stunning break created a try for Alex Mellor.

It was a reminder of his undeniable talent which Hoy concedes he did not show regularly enough for the Airlie Birds.

“That wasn’t too bad for my debut and I was pretty happy with it,” Hoy told Love Rugby League after last night’s 40-0 success, which marked only Castleford’s second Super League win of 2024.

“There are one or two things I need to fix up but that will come with learning how the boys play.

“I’m just trying to enjoy my footy, first and foremost, and get that buzz for the game again.”

That buzz was lost towards the end of his time with the Black and Whites. Hoy reflected: “I’m probably disappointed in myself following my time there – I don’t think I played my best footy at Hull.

“I had great relationships there and I’ve got nothing against the club. They went in the direction they thought was best and I wish them well in the future.

“But there was an opportunity to come here and continue my footy, which has worked out for me now. I wish I could have done better at Hull and I’m sure they wish I did better as well.

“But at the end of the day footy is a business and whether that came from up top, or the playing group, I’m not too sure.”

It has been a shocking season so far at Hull with head coach Tony Smith axed earlier this month.

Hoy believes there will be no quick fix at his former club but he pointed to the young talent at their disposal as cause for long-term optimism.

Hoy explained: “It’s a very inexperienced team at Hull and they’re going to go through a tough patch, I would say, for maybe a couple of years.

“But every team does that and it might be that, in five years’ time, they might have all played 100-plus games. We have some older heads here at Cas in the spine, some older middles, which helps me out.

“I think Hull are in kind of a building phase at the moment. I wish them well and hopefully in a couple of years they’re successful.”

Hoy, meanwhile, was named man of the match on his Castleford debut and says he has quickly made himself at home there.

The Aussie playmaker is commuting from his home in Hull for the time being and is weighing up his options for beyond this season.

Hoy has not ruled out the prospect of staying at Castleford when his current deal expires at the end of this year.

He added: “At the moment I’m going week to week and my future will sort itself out. Could I stay at Cas? It all depends on my situation as I’ve got a missus too. My missus is an Aussie and she’s come over with me as well.

“But she’s happy and has started a business over here. It’s about what I want to do personally but I’m open to all things.

“It’s about what’s going to suit my best to allow me to play my best footy is where I’ll go. I’m just figuring out what’s going to be best and we’ll go from there.

“I’m commuting from Hull at the moment and it takes about 45 minutes on a good day. I don’t like driving that much but I’ll get used to it and I’ve just got to do it for the time being.

“I’ll see how it works all out but coming here is just a fresh start for me and the boys have been really good. They’ve made the transition pretty easy, so I feel comfortable at the moment. I’m just looking to build on that and grow some relationships.”

Lingard was gushing about Hoy’s display against London and the respect between the pair is clearly mutual.

“He’s been good this first week, as all the coaches have,” added Hoy. “They’ve just said ‘go out and play your footy’ so I’ll do that for the rest of the year and see where it takes me.”

