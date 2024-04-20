Castleford Tigers have confirmed the signing of full-back Tex Hoy following his departure from Hull FC earlier this month, filling their vacant quota spot in the process.

Australian Hoy – who joins the Tigers on a deal until the end of the current season – made a total of 24 appearances for FC, including seven this year, scoring three tries for the Black & Whites.

He cut short his time at the MKM Stadium, departing by mutual consent on April 12 having unfollowed the club on social media and seen his father publicly direct criticism the way of Tony Smith prior to the coach departing FC himself.

Former Newcastle Knights ace Hoy had been linked with a move back to the NRL, but has opted to stay in Super League, and will now don a Tigers shirt for at least the remainder of this year.

Castleford yesterday freed up a quota spot when they confirmed the release of Albert Vete from his contract, with director of rugby Danny Wilson stating that they were ‘actively looking’ to fill that spot in the press release.

After last night’s 36-14 defeat at Wigan Warriors, head coach Craig Lingard then admitted they were ‘hopeful’ of getting someone in next week.

The deal has now been done for Hoy, with the announcement coming this afternoon. In the club’s press release announcing the Australian’s arrival, chief Wilson said: “We are always looking at improving the squad and we feel Tex coming in does just that.

“He has some real quality and has a point to prove in Super League.

“Bringing in Tex gives some healthy competition at full-back.”

