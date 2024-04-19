Castleford Tigers now have a quota spot available, and say they intend to fill it, with Albert Vete’s release now confirmed by the club.

Joining the Tigers ahead of last season following his departure from Hull KR, New Zealand-born Vete – who featured in the NRL for both the New Zealand Warriors & Melbourne Storm prior to making the move to Super League – made just 10 appearances in total, with six of those coming last year.

The two-time Tonga international featured twice on loan in the Championship for then-promotion-chasing Featherstone Rovers last April before being shipped out to Doncaster in League 1 towards the back end of the campaign.

During his loan stint at the Eco-Power Stadium, the prop scored four tries in eight appearances, helping Richard Horne’s side to promotion via the third tier’s play-offs.

And having returned to Cas in pre-season with a new man at the helm in the shape of Craig Lingard, Vete has struggled to make his mark, with all four of his appearances this year coming off the bench, the last of those against Leeds Rhinos at the end of March.

Castleford Tigers ‘actively looking’ to fill quota spot following Albert Vete release

Vete’s contract with Cas was due to expire come the end of this season, but speculation that he would depart sooner than that has been high over the last few weeks.

Boss Lingard admitted earlier this week that talks surrounding a potential exit had taken place, with the Tigers confirming Vete’s release in a brief press release that reads: “Castleford Tigers can confirm that Albert Vete has left the club by mutual consent.

“Albert played 10 times for the Tigers since joining in 2023.

“We wish Albert the best for the future and thank him for his services to the club during his time at The Jungle.”

Tigers chief Danny Wilson made a comment in their release confirming Vete’s departure, with an assurance to the club’s supporters that they are looking to fill the quota spot which the overseas prop’s exit has made available.

Wilson said: “Albert is a great person and a likeable person in the playing group. Unfortunately he has struggled with injury and the time has come for him to focus on the next chapter of his life.

“We would like to wish him and his family all the best for their future endeavours. Albie’s departure now frees up a quota spot which we are actively working to fill.”

