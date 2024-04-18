Castleford Tigers learn Sylvester Namo appeal verdict after challenging five-match suspension

Castleford Tigers will be without prop Sylvester Namo for the next five matches after the club were unsuccessful in challenging his ban.

The Papua New Guinea international was received a Grade F dangerous contact charge for his involvement in a tackle that saw Wigan Warriors forward Willie Isa leave the field on a stretcher with a serious ankle injury.

On Tuesday evening, a tribunal handed a five-match suspension to Namo, a punishment that was appealed by Castleford on Thursday.

However, the Tigers failed in their bid to have the ban overturned or lowered, meaning Namo must now serve his five-match suspension.

“Despite the Club’s appeal, Sylvester Namo’s 5-game ban has been upheld and will serve his suspension,” read a statement from Castleford on social media.

Namo will miss the Tigers’ upcoming matches against Wigan, London Broncos, Leigh Leopards, St Helens and Hull FC.

Castleford Tigers bring in winger on loan from Hull KR to help cover injuries

Earlier this week, Castleford announced the signing of winger Louis Senior on a two-week loan deal from fellow Super League club Hull KR.

The loan agreement is for two weeks initially, but it will be on a rolling week-by-week basis after that.

Senior will link up with his twin brother Innes at the Jungle, with the latter having joined the Tigers on a season-long loan from Huddersfield Giants in the off-season.

Louis Senior, who represented Ireland at the last World Cup alongside his brother Innes, has scored eight tries in 18 appearances for Hull KR since arriving last year.

Louis Senior came through the academy at Huddersfield alongside Innes, scoring 25 tries in 42 appearances before moving to Hull KR ahead of the 2023 season.

