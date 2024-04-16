Castleford Tigers bring in winger on loan from Hull KR to help cover injuries

Castleford Tigers have signed winger Louis Senior on an initial two-week loan deal from fellow Super League side Hull KR.

The loan agreement is for two weeks initially, but it will be on a rolling week-by-week basis after that.

Senior will link up with his twin brother Innes at the Jungle, with the latter having joined the Tigers on a season-long loan from Huddersfield Giants in the off-season.

Louis Senior, who is an Ireland international, has scored eight tries in 18 appearances for Hull KR since arriving last year.

Tigers director of rugby Danny Wilson said: “Louis is someone we’ve been looking at for a while and it’s always important when looking to strengthen your squad to bring in players that fit.

“There’s no better example than Louis fitting in that being at the club with his twin brother Innes who has done a great job for us since he came in.

“I’ve known and coached against the twins for a long time so I know the type of people they are and what they bring. When we had the opportunity to bring Louis in we jumped at the chance.

“I want to thank his agent and Hull KR for getting this done for at least two weeks.

“We had 17 fit players against Wigan, some long-term and some that will be back in the next three to four weeks.

“We have to improve our squad in terms of numbers as well as bringing in quality players so we’re continuously looking for additions and working hard to identify players to bring in. There will be some changes to the squad moving forward.”

Louis Senior excited to link up with twin brother Innes again at Castleford Tigers

On his loan move to Cas, Louis Senior said: “I’ve been looking for some game time and Cas have been unlucky with injuries and looking to bring someone in. Obviously with my Bother being there, he told me the lads are a good bunch so I’m looking forward to the move, it should be enjoyable.

“I’m excited to be linking up with Innes again. Playing with your family is something to tell the kids about in the future. I love playing with Innes, we both feed off each other energy-wise and he’s enjoying his rugby at Cas. He’s starting to find a bit of form and growing in confidence too, so hopefully I can do the same.”