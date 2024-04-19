Super League Round 8 predictions: Love Rugby League vs Sky Sports pundit Jodie Cunningham

Love Rugby League takes on Sky Sports pundit Jodie Cunningham in this week’s predictions for Round 8 of Super League.

In a weekly series coming up throughout 2024, the Love Rugby League team will be taking on the Sky Sports experts in making score predictions for each Super League round.

And just for a bit of fun, we’re going to keep a running league table, so it’ll be 1 point for a correct result and 3 points for a correct scoreline. This can either make us experts look like we know what we’re talking about, or, indeed, quite the opposite! We’ll keep a running table all season.

Love Rugby League‘s Drew Darbyshire went up against Sky Sports’ Kyle Amor, Barrie McDermott, Dave Woods, Jon Wells, Jenna Brooks, Brian Carney and Mark Wilson in the opening seven rounds, with pundit Jodie Cunningham up next..

Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants

Jake Connor in action for Huddersfield

JC: Leeds have been pretty inconsistent in their performances at the start of the season, and the relatively convincing defeat against Warrington in the last round of Super League has raised a few questions around the Rhinos’ ability to get back up there pushing in the play-off spots. Huddersfield have gone under the radar, but they have had some big scorelines this season and are riding high on confidence after the shock victory over Catalans in the Challenge Cup. I think Huddersfield will be too much for Leeds this week.

Jodie’s pick: Huddersfield by 14

DD: In my opinion this is probably the toughest game to predict in Round 8. As Jodie mentioned, Leeds have been pretty inconsistent so far so we don’t know which Rhinos will turn up. On their day, Rohan Smith’s side can beat anyone in the competition, but if they don’t turn up, they can get rolled like we saw against Warrington. Meanwhile, Huddersfield are missing a few key players with the likes of Chris Hill, Jack Murchie and Sam Hewitt sidelined, so I’ll go with home advantage in this one.

Drew’s pick: Leeds by 4

St Helens v Hull FC

Daryl Clark in action for St Helens

JC: Hull FC have found points hard to come by this season, but with big changes off the field, interim head coach Simon Grix will be looking for a big response from the players this week. Similarly, Paul Wellens will also be looking for a big response from his Saints side after getting knocked out of the Cup last week and a defeat at Catalans the week before. Saints rarely see back-to-back defeats and dropping points to Hull FC this week would be a big knock to Saints’ season so I can’t see past a big performance from a side that will be looking to prove their attacking flare is far from missing.

Jodie’s pick: St Helens by 20

DD: I can only see one winner in this one. Saints will be stinging from the manner in which they were knocked out of the Cup by Warrington last week, and, heading into the Hull game on the back of successive defeats, they will be desperate to right some wrongs and put on a show for their home fans. It’s been a big couple of weeks for Hull with coach Tony Smith and a couple of players departing, so it’ll be interesting to see how the Black and Whites go in their first game under Simon Grix.

Drew’s pick: St Helens by 38

Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers

Jai Field scoring a try for Wigan

JC: It has not been an easy few weeks for Castleford playing the World Champions back-to-back in the Cup and league. Wigan looked at their attacking best posting 60 points past the Tigers last weekend and I don’t see much changing this week. Castleford are going to be keen to keep a much closer scoreline but will need to sharpen up defensively to restrict the attacking threats of Jai Field and Bevan French as well as four-try hero Liam Marshall, who I think is one of the most consistent high performers across the competition.

Jodie’s pick: Wigan by 42

DD: Yep, I fully agree with all of Jodie’s points. Wigan have lost just once since last July and I can’t see the injury-hit Tigers coming anywhere near them again this week. I just think Matt Peet’s side will be too strong, too quick and too powerful on the night.

Drew’s pick: Wigan by 48

London Broncos v Salford Red Devils

Marc Sneyd in action for Salford Red Devils

JC: I think the Cup weekend break will have been welcomed by Mike Eccles and his London Broncos as a chance to pause and reset for the next run of games. The effort and attitude of the Broncos this year has to be commended, but Salford’s attack has looked as potent as ever despite the big losses to their personnel this year. Form predicts a heavy scoreline in Salford’s favour.

Jodie’s pick: Salford by 48

DD: Both teams had a week off last week due to the Challenge Cup quarter-finals taking place, which will give both teams a chance to refresh and regroup with a quarter of the Super League season having already been played. Salford will want to make amends for their shock defeat at Castleford last time out, so I’m expecting a big response from Paul Rowley’s men.

Drew’s pick: Salford by 28

Warrington Wolves v Leigh Leopards

James Harrison of Warrington Wolves

JC: Warrington’s victory at Leeds in the last round of Super League was a big test for them and one they passed with flying colours, I’m not sure many people thought they would back that up against St Helens in the Cup, but again, another confident performance from them has to have given huge confidence to Sam Burgess’ side. Warrington seem markedly improved over last year in the effort areas and willingness to work hard for each other, against a Leigh side who have another injury blow with Gareth O’Brien adding to their long list of unavailable players, I think Warrington will be too strong for Adrian Lam’s side.

Jodie’s pick: Warrington by 14

DD: The Wire are amongst the top teams in Super League who have momentum behind them at this moment in time, with Burgess’ side enjoying an impressive win at St Helens last week. Leigh, meanwhile, have done it very tough with injuries in the opening quarter of 2024 and are still without John Asiata, Edwin Ipape, Gareth O’Brien and Tom Briscoe. I reckon Warrington will make it three wins on the spin

Drew’s pick: Warrington by 18

Catalans Dragons v Hull KR

Jayden Nikorima of Catalans Dragons

JC: Possibly the toughest game to call of the round. Hull KR look really threatening with Niall Evalds moved into the fullback position playing off Mikey Lewis and Tyrone May who have both started the season on fire. Catalan Dragons have started the season looking like the top side we have witnessed over recent years but losing Jordan Abdull to injury is going to be a blow to their attacking structure with how well he has slotted into the Catalans side. After getting knocked out of the Cup quite convincingly, the Dragons’ full focus will be on the league now and a good result against Hull KR will be important to keep them fighting at the top of the table so I think that just edges them in front for me.

Jodie’s pick: Catalans by 6

DD: This will sound ridiculous, but I can’t see many teams winning in Perpignan this year.. Yeah, I know I’m saying that after they were well beaten by Huddersfield last week. It was definitely an off day for the Dragons and they’ll be desperate to put that right this week with only Super League to focus on now. Hull KR have made an impressive start to 2024, but I’m going with home advantage here.

Drew’s pick: Catalans by 10

Love Rugby League versus Sky Sports: The running league table for predictions

Remember, it’s 1 point for a correct result and 3 points for a correct scoreline. The scores on the doors after Round 6: Love Rugby League 33-40 Sky Sports

