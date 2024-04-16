Catalans Dragons have provided an injury update on Jordan Abdull, with the influential half-back currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The 28-year-old left the field in the early stages of their 14-8 victory over St Helens 10 days ago after picking up a knock to one of his hamstrings.

Abdull, who is currently on a season-long loan from Hull KR, went for scans to determine the extent of his injury, but no timeframe has yet been given on his return.

“The scans have revealed that he has injured the biceps femoris muscle in his left hamstring,” an injury update read from Catalans Dragons.

“His recovery will determine his availability.”

The Dragons will be hoping the injury isn’t too serious for Abdull, with the one-time England international having impressed upon his arrival in the south of France, making eight appearances so far.

Steve McNamara’s side beat the Saints with an all-French spine after Abdull left the action in the opening minutes, with Arthur Mourgue (1), Cesar Rouge (6), Theo Fages (7), Alrix Da Costa (9) and Ben Garcia (13) coming to the fore.

EXCLUSIVE: How tough times as a player shaped Steve McNamara’s success at Catalans Dragons

Catalans Dragons youngster Ugo Tison heads to London Broncos on loan

Ugo Tison in action for France in 2023

Les Dracs have loaned young hooker or half-back Ugo Tison to fellow Super League side London Broncos on a one-month loan deal with immediate effect.

Tison, who made his international debut for France in last year’s 64-0 defeat to England in Warrington, has played one game for McNamara’s side so far in 2024 and heads to London in search of more first team experience at Super League level.

Tison, who made his first team debut for Catalans in 2022, has previously enjoyed loan spells with Toulouse Olympique and Wakefield Trinity.

The Occitania-born utility is in line to make his London debut in Saturday’s game against Salford Red Devils in the capital.

Meanwhile, the Broncos have confirmed that hooker Reiss Butterworth has returned to parent club Hull KR following his loan spell.

“Logistics and personal circumstances meant a longer term deal with Reiss would have proved difficult,” a statement from London read.

“We thank Reiss for his efforts in a London shirt during his time at the club and wish him all the very best for the future.”

READ NEXT: Ranking every Super League club by number of academy products fielded in 2024