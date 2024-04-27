Rumour Mill: St Helens star agrees bumper deal to join NRL club in 2025

Lewis Dodd is heading to the NRL in 2025, according to reports in Australia.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that the St Helens scrum-half has agreed a deal potentially as long as four years with South Sydney Rabbitohs, after informing the Saints he would be moving on from the club at the end of the season.

Dodd has been linked with the NRL on numerous occasions already this season, given how his contract with the Saints expires at the end of the current Super League campaign.

And it appears as though those rumours of an exit are now set to become reality, with Dodd apparently agreeing a mega deal with the Bunnies to become their starting scrum-half from 2025 onwards.

Dodd has been on the radar of NRL sides ever since he made headlines in Australia last year, kicking the winning drop goal during golden point extra-time in the World Club Challenge against Penrith Panthers.

A number of clubs were weighing up a move for the 22-year-old, but reports are now suggesting Souths have won the race for his signature in a major blow for the Saints and for Super League.

Earlier this month, Saints coach Paul Wellens admitted he hoped the club would be able to retain Dodd’s services.

He said: “We’re certainly hoping so, I’ve had a couple of conversations with him and Lewis knows what I think of him. What it is, it’s important – and we said the same with Jack (Welsby) – that our young players take their time and don’t rush anything.

“We as a club are here to support him and he knows what we think of him. When things get clear in this mind about where he wants to play his rugby, hopefully it’s here. The conversations will continue, not just with myself and Lewis but with Mike (Rush) and his management team. Hopefully those conversations will end positively.”

But it looks as though they will be on the hunt for a new scrum-half in 2025.

