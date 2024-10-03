Paul Cooke has hailed Mikey Lewis’ new-found maturity this season – and tipped his rise to reach a glorious crescendo by being crowned the 2024 Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel.

England half-back Lewis is enjoying the best season of his fledgling career with Hull Kingston Rovers and Cooke believes the “petulance” in his game earlier this year has now been eradicated.

Former Robins star Cooke, now a respected rugby league pundit, has followed Lewis’ progress with keen interest since he burst onto the scene in 2019.

After helping Willie Peters’ side to finish second and seal a home Super League play-off semi-final against Warrington Wolves on Friday, Cooke feels Lewis should win the highest individual accolade in the game.

The Hull-born 23-year-old has been shortlisted for the award along with Salford’s Marc Sneyd and Warrington’s Matt Dufty, with the winner to be announced at Rugby League’s Awards Night at the Royal Armouries in Leeds next Tuesday.

“The development in Mikey Lewis is fascinating,” Cooke told Love Rugby League ahead of what will be Lewis’ 100th appearance for the Robins on Friday.

“I think he was a petulant player at one point but there is much less petulance from him now – much less brain explosions if you like.

“He’s learnt to be a proper half-back and to stay calm, which is something that takes time in a half-back who is known for being a runner as opposed to a playmaker and setting up plays.

“But the biggest compliment I can pay him is that he’s become such a well-refined half-back over the last two years and particularly this year.”

Earlier this season, Sam Burgess’ men beat Rovers home and away before the Robins claimed a famous Lewis-inspired 22-4 victory at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on August 2.

Cooke added: “Hull KR lost at home to Warrington earlier this year and Mikey Lewis and Tyrone May probably didn’t control that game as well as they should.

“But the big difference between Mikey Lewis back then in February and March to now is huge – he’s matured so much and his game has developed massively.”

Lewis has scored 19 Super League tries and contributed a staggering 24 assists this season, meaning he has had a hand in 43 touchdowns for the Robins in 2024.

“Mikey’s dynamite because of the tries he scores and creates,” said Cooke.

“He brings that x-factor and has learned to play for his team-mates as well, but there’s no doubt that the biggest string to his bow is the fact that he can create something out of absolutely nothing.

“When Rovers went to Warrington and won a few weeks ago, the try that Mikey scored close to the line was fabulous.

“He was the only player on the field who could have scored that try, so I think he’s a magical talent – a once in a generation type of player.

“But do not underestimate how good his kicking game is either. He can get a lot of height and distance on the football and that is a huge weapon for Hull KR.”

As Lewis looks to beat off competition from Sneyd and Dufty to win the Man of Steel, Cooke said: “Mikey would be my choice as Man of Steel and I really hope he wins it. He deserves to.”

