Huddersfield Giants are weighing up the prospect of making a move for Castleford half-back Jacob Miller as his exit from the Tigers looms on the horizon, Love Rugby League can reveal.

Miller looks likely to be released from the final year of his contract with the Tigers, as reported by Total Rugby League. He has held discussions with the Castleford hierarchy about a mutual cancellation of his deal for 2025, with the club heading towards a deal to sign Parramatta’s Daejarn Asi.

But any notion of Miller returning home to Australia if that release is finalised could yet be put on hold. That is because Huddersfield have entered the fray and have held early-stage talks with Miller’s representatives about the possibility of a move across West Yorkshire for the 2025 season, Love Rugby League understands.

The 32-year-old is a player of interest to Luke Robinson’s side, who have placed the search for a new half-back at the top of their priority list.

They are losing Jake Connor to Super League rivals Leeds Rhinos, but Love Rugby League has learned that Robinson had intended to play Connor at centre alongside new signing Liam Sutcliffe in 2025.

And with Olly Russell departing for Wakefield Trinity, it means Huddersfield only have Tui Lolohea and Adam Clune as frontline half-back options – with Lolohea being earmarked for the fullback role under Robinson in 2025.

The likes of Sutcliffe could deputise at half-back but Huddersfield are thought to be prioritising an out-and-out half-back to partner Clune: which has led them to the possibility of considering Miller as he looks likely to enter the open market.

Miller was a standout star for Wakefield Trinity during their successful years, helping guide the club to consecutive fifth-placed finishes and a Challenge Cup semi-final.

He left at the end of 2022 and crossed West Yorkshire to join the Tigers on a three-year deal, but has failed to replicate his form during his time at Wakefield with Trinity’s bitter rivals.

And with Asi now on his way to West Yorkshire, Miller looks set to leave the club – but he is attracting interest from elsewhere before that departure has even been finalised, with the Giants pondering a move.

