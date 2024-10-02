Wakefield Trinity’s recruitment ahead of their potential return to Super League is complete: as reports have emerged in Australia suggesting one of their new signings has an NRL release clause inserted into his deal.

Trinity have mad a raft of eye-catching signings as they prepare to be given the green light for a re-admission to Super League in 2025. The likes of England internationals Tom Johnstone and Mike McMeeken have signed on bumper, long-term deals – with players including Corey Hall and Cam Scott also joining Daryl Powell’s side.

And the club’s recruitment manager, Ste Mills, told the club’s YouTube channel that while nothing can be completely ruled out if a surprise development materialises in the transfer market, Wakefield have finalised their immediate plans in terms of their top targets.

Mills said: “That’s pretty much us done. We’ve still got salary cap room and if anyone in rugby league tells you they’re done, they’re not, they’re lying.

“We’re really happy with where the squad is at but that’s not to say if anything pops up.. if anything does, we’ll be ready to pounce. But in terms of our actual targeted plans, that’s us done for now.”

Wakefield have also added to their 2025 squad from overseas, with Gold Coast Titans forward Seth Nikotemo joining Trinity on a three-year deal.

However, reports in Australia from Wide World of Sports have claimed that Nikotemo’s deal has an option inserted into it that allows him to return to the NRL at any of the three seasons he will be contracted to Trinity for.

Another of Trinity’s new signings is London Broncos fullback Josh Rourke – who has caught the eye during his season in Super League with Mike Eccles’ side.

Mills revealed that Rourke is a player Trinity had tracked – and tried to sign – long before he made his bow in Super League.

He said: “I’ve watched Josh for a fair while but it’s been good to see him in Super League. Fans can now see why we’ve gone for Josh, there’s a bit of raw talent in there.

“He’s had a bit of a different journey, playing amateur three years ago. But he’ll be a really good fit for this group and he’ll be wanting to grow on the field. Under the coaching of Daryl, Shenny (Michael Shenton) and Kirmo (Danny Kirmond), he’ll really kick on. He’s keen to get going and we’re pleased to get Josh’s signature.

“We watched him last year at Whitehaven and were getting strong reports from him. He went to London and we couldn’t get him then but after his unfortunate leg break, we wanted to sign him up for 2025 but since then he’s made his debut and the rest is history.”

