Comparing every Super League club’s 2024 average attendance to 2023: four clubs DOWN and Leigh Leopards up
Last week, LoveRugbyLeague brought you a full breakdown of every Super League club’s average attendance in 2024, ranking them as we went.
Now, we’re using those averages to bring you a comparison of how all 12 top flight club’s performed in that regard when compared to 2023.
To reiterate, only Super League games are taken into account when tallying average attendance figures. Across both the 2023 and 2024 campaigns, each club played 13 league home matches – play-off games are NOT counted.
London Broncos were in the Championship in 2023, but they also played 13 league home matches – and we’ve worked their average attendance out for last year based upon those.
It’s also worth us pointing out that each club’s average has been rounded up to the next whole number. As an example (spoiler alert), Castleford Tigers’ 2024 average came out at 7,940.46.
You can’t physically have .46 of a person, so we rounded their average up to 7,941.
We’ve not just compared each club’s average attendances over the last two seasons, but ranked them too based upon the difference between the years.
The higher the difference, the better.
So, for example, if Club A’s average had increased by 1,000 and Club B’s had decreased by 100, Club A would be comfortably above Club B in our ranking.
Comparing every Super League club’s average attendance in 2024 to 2023
Positively, eight of the 12 clubs in Super League in 2024 saw more spectators attend their home games on average than in 2023 – including the likes of Leeds Rhinos, St Helens, and Wigan Warriors.
Already mentioned above, London were the biggest winners where attendances were concerned. Rising by over 194%, their average gate increased by over 2,000 when compared with the figures they recorded in their promotion campaign in 2023.
But at the opposite end of the scale, Hull FC’s dismal showings on the field saw their average attendance at the MKM Stadium drop by more than 1,300.
They were the only club in the top-fight to record a four-figure drop, but Warrington Wolves won’t exactly reflect fondly on a drop of over 800 in terms of average attendance.
Without further ado, here is the ranking – with comparison – in full…
12. Hull FC: -1,380
2023 average – 12,355
2024 average – 10,975
11. Warrington Wolves: -829
2023 average – 10,894
2024 average – 10,065
10. Huddersfield Giants: -715
2023 average – 5,247
2024 average – 4,532
9. Salford Red Devils: -645
2023 average – 5,291
2024 average – 4,646
8. Catalans Dragons: +39
2023 average – 9,123
2024 average – 9,162
7. Leeds Rhinos: +230
2023 average – 13,805
2024 average – 14,035
6. St Helens: +410
2023 average – 12,695
2024 average – 13,105
5. Castleford Tigers: +755
2023 average – 7,186
2024 average – 7,941
4. Hull KR: +1,113
2023 average – 8,770
2024 average – 9,883
3. Leigh Leopards: +1,137
2023 average – 7,254
2024 average – 8,391
2. Wigan Warriors: +1,416
2023 average – 13,494
2024 average – 14,910
1. London Broncos: +2,100
2023 average – 1,079
2024 average – 3,179
