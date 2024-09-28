Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam says Matt Moylan’s potential retirement is ‘out of his control’ and that Moylan alone will make the decision about whether he plays on in 2025.

Reports in Australia have suggested that Moylan will bring the curtain down on his playing career at the end of the current Super League season – which will continue for at least another week for the fullback and Leigh after they won at Salford on Friday night to book a place in the play-off semi-finals.

Moylan produced one of his best displays in a Leigh shirt to help Lam’s side win 14-6 and set up a final four showdown against either Wigan or Hull KR next weekend.

And when asked by Love Rugby League for an update on Moylan’s future amidst the reports, Lam admitted that while they would be keen to keep the Australia international, the decision will rest solely on Moylan’s shoulders.

He said: “I think that’ll be on Matt, his call. There’s not been much in the way of conversations about it. Matt is enjoying his rugby at the moment and if he plays like that, then we don’t want him to go anywhere. That’s something out of my control at the moment.”

Leigh have already signed Newcastle Knights star David Armstrong to be their first-choice fullback in 2025, meaning that if he did stay, Moylan would likely revert back into the halves alongside Lachlan Lam.

However, the departure of Moylan – one of Leigh’s marquee players – would allow them to head back into the transfer market armed with a quota spot and significant cap space to try and source a replacement.

Moylan himself has not yet commented on the speculation.

