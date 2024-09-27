Leigh star Lachlan Lam has sung the praises of team-mate – and fellow Papua New Guinea international – Edwin Ipape following the hooker’s man-of-the-match display in the Leopards’ play-off win at Salford Red Devils.

Kumuls Lam and Ipape have now lined up alongside one another 54 times in a Leigh shirt, both joining the then-Centurions in 2022 and helping to fire the club to promotion.

Lifting the Challenge Cup under the Wembley arch in August 2023, they’ve also starred six times together for PNG on the international front, winning the inaugural Pacific Bowl together last autumn.

LRL RECOMMENDS: 5 conclusions from Leigh Leopards’ history-making play-off win at Salford Red Devils

Leigh Leopards star lauds team-mate following dominant display in vital play-off win

Friday night saw the duo write more history together, with Ipape starring as the Leopards beat Salford 14-6 away from home to book a spot in the Super League play-off semi-finals.

Never before has a Leigh side made it this far in Super League, surpassing last year’s eliminator stage exit at the hands of Hull KR, who they could yet face in a last-four tie next weekend.

The Leythers have Ipape to thank en-masse for their semi-final spot, with the Papua New Guinean hooker teeing up Gareth O’Brien’s try in the second half on Friday night after a trademark burst forward through a tackle, and then scoring a try of his own.

It’s the second week in a row that the 25-year-old has taken home Sky’s man of the match medal, and speaking to the broadcasters post-match, team-mate – and fellow countryman – Lam praised the Mount Hagen native.

The half-back, who was born in Australia but represents the Kumuls through his father and Leigh head coach Adrian, said: “He (Ipape) has been a national hero for a long time in Papua New Guinea.

“You see the stuff that he does here… he does things that centres do and stuff that full-backs do, and then he’ll run like a front-rower.

“He’s just a hybrid, he’s a freak. We love Edwin, and you can see why.”

Leigh will discover their semi-final opponents at the conclusion of Saturday evening’s other eliminator stage clash between Warrington Wolves and St Helens.

If Warrington progress, then Leigh will be making the short trip across the borough to Wigan Warriors.

But if Saints progress, they will make the trip to Wigan and the Leopards will travel to Hull KR.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Edwin Ipape scores TEN in Leigh Leopards ratings as Adrian Lam’s side create history