Leigh Leopards moved to within one game of a first-ever Super League Grand Final appearance after an historic 14-6 win at Salford Red Devils.

The Red Devils had only been beaten by Wigan Warriors at home all season but their season came to an end here as the Leopards secured a famous win.

They will face Wigan Warriors or Hull KR in next weekend’s semi-finals – here are the player ratings on an historic night.

Matt Moylan – 7

Recovered from a shaky start to play his part in a vital victory. One of the crucial components in attack when it mattered most for Adrian Lam’s side.

Darnell McIntosh – 8

An unsung hero on the night. With Moylan being targeted by the high ball in that first half, McIntosh covered to great effect and did some brilliant work from deep.

Umyla Hanley – 6

Struggled. Faced some difficult challenges and some uncharacteristic errors for a player who has been so reliable throughout 2024.

Ricky Leutele – 7

Consistently impressive once again in the centres.

Josh Charnley – 7

Scored the vital try before suffering a worrying injury. We wish him all the best.

Gareth O’Brien – 7

Another one of Leigh’s unsung heroes throughout 2024, O’Brien scored a brilliant long-range try and contributed well with his kicking game.

Lachlan Lam – 7

Not his biggest game in terms of grabbing the headlines but played a vital role, as he so often does.

Tom Amone – 8

Led from the front. What a miss he is going to be for Leigh in 2025.

Edwin Ipape – 10

Impeccable in defence, game-changing and game-breaking in attack. Super League’s best hooker? If he isn’t, he’s certainly very, very close.

Robbie Mulhern – 8

Another who was impressive from the get-go and helped quell a number of promising Salford spells in possession in the opening exchanges.

Frankie Halton – N/A

Harsh to offer a rating given how early he left the field due to a HIA that will rule him out of next weekend’s semi-final.

Jack Hughes – 6

Thrown in at short notice due to Kai O’Donnell’s injury but did well.

John Asiata – 7

A powerhouse in defence and once again, the link between Leigh’s attack. He’ll be missed next year.

Aaron Pene – 8

His best game as a Leigh player. Offers such a brilliant presence and impact from the interchange bench.

Brad Dwyer – 6

A couple of mistakes but he was dynamic when coming on from the bench and freed up Ipape to move to 13.

Owen Trout – 7

Another who goes under the radar; had a great season and once again played his part in a vital win here.

Zak Hardaker – 8

Has been out in the cold for a good few weeks – but came on here when Halton went off injured and did a brilliant job in the back row.