Leigh head coach Adrian Lam says the club would ‘love to be a part of’ Super League’s involvement in Las Vegas, and has hinted that Leopards owner Derek Beaumont shares that viewpoint.

Last Saturday night saw Super League break new ground as Lam’s former employers Wigan Warriors took on Warrington Wolves at the Allegiant Stadium.

The Cherry and Whites came out on top, winning 48-24, in the first-ever Super League game held on US soil.

That clash came as the first part of a quadruple-header in Vegas led by the NRL which also included an international women’s Test match between England and the Jillaroos.

With the expectation being that Super League will return to the annual event next year, ever since that game between Wigan and Wire, plenty of clubs across the competition have openly declared whether they’d be interested or not.

Leigh Leopards coach makes Las Vegas admission as Derek Beaumont verdict signalled

Leigh are the latest to do so, with Papua New Guinean Lam confirming the Leopards’ interest when asked the question during his pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday night’s trip to Hull FC.

The 54-year-old has been in charge of the Leopards since 2022, playing a key role in a complete transformation of fortunes both on and off the field at the Leigh Sports Village.

On the opportunity of playing a game out in Vegas, Lam said: “We’d obviously love to be a part of that in some capacity in the future, whether it’s next year or the year after. I think that would be great to be a part of.

“The exposure that it’s got for our sport right around the world, especially with America being such a populated country and us giving our game to them to look at it and see how physical it is, (playing in Vegas) has done nothing but wonders for us.

“I’m hopeful that one day we get over there, and I think Derek (Beaumont, owner) feels the same.”

