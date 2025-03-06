Off-season Leigh Leopards recruit makes Championship switch

Newly-recruited Leigh Leopards forward Brad Martin has joined Championship outfit Batley Bulldogs on a month-long loan.

Martin – who turned 24 earlier this month – joined Leigh from fellow Super League side Castleford Tigers ahead of 2025, penning a two-year deal.

Able to play in the front-row, back-row or at loose, the utility had made 40 appearances across all competitions for Cas having made his senior bow against Hull KR back in October 2020.

Born in Pontefract, he joined the Tigers earlier that year having spent circa four years in Leeds Rhinos’ academy.

Dewsbury Moor ARLFC junior Martin also has five games on his CV for Midlands Hurricanes, which all came on dual-registration between 2022 and 2023.

Having been handed squad number 28, Martin is yet to feature for the Leopards following his off-season switch and will now head into the Championship with Batley in search of game time.

That loan was confirmed on Thursday morning and Chris Chester, Leigh’s Head of Rugby, said: “Spending time on loan at Batley will be a good opportunity for Brad to get competitive minutes.

“We’ve got a very strong squad this year and it’s important we keep all players as match fit as possible so that they are ready when Lammy (Adrian Lam, head coach) needs them.

“Getting a chance to play first team competitive rugby is the best for Brad’s development and fitness.

“He’ll be a great asset to Mark Moxon’s squad.”

The 24-year-old will go straight into contention for Batley‘s home game against Widnes Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

It’s not yet known whether he’ll be able to play for the Bulldogs next week when they travel to Leigh in the Fourth Round of the Challenge Cup.

