Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam has labelled the dire off-field situation at Salford Red Devils as ’embarrassing’, calling into question the impact it has had on the integrity of Super League as a whole.

Last month, a Swiss consortium completed a long-awaited takeover of Salford in a move which had been hoped would bring an end to months of turmoil which shrouded the off-season.

But come the end of February, the Red Devils’ staff and players failed to receive their wages for the month.

The club were placed back in special measures as a result, but have been granted special dispensation to name almost a full-strength 17 for Friday night’s game against Castleford Tigers.

With just over 48 hours until the scheduled kick-off at The Jungle at the time of writing, even with that Red Devils squad having been named, there are no guarantees the clash will go ahead as planned.

Salford haven’t trained this week, and their players have already threatened they won’t take to the field unless they receive those outstanding payments.

Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam scolds ’embarrassing’ Salford Red Devils situation

Round 1 saw Red Devils boss Paul Rowley field a team of reserves at St Helens, being thumped 82-0.

Round 2 brought a 32-6 defeat at full strength at home against Leeds Rhinos, and Round 3 saw Rowley’s side beaten 42-0 at Hull KR having not received those payments as scheduled earlier that day.

With Round 4 on the horizon and so much being unknown as to how Salford will line up, if at all, at Castleford, plenty of coaches have had their say on the situation – and Lam is the latest.

When asked about the dire situation at Salford during his own pre-match press conference ahead of the Leopards’ trip to Hull FC, Lam said: “I’m going to stay out of the politics of all that, and I’d like to make a comment on it, but I won’t.

“The first (game against St Helens) disappointed us, it gave an 82-point start to a team that are going to be in the top six.

“It’s ridiculous, absolutely embarrassing for everyone involved in the sense of it not being a fair playing field.

“Whatever needs to happen with that, I’ve got my opinion, but I’m going to keep it to myself.

“It just needs to be knocked on the head as soon as possible.”

Leigh aren’t scheduled to face Rowley’s side until April 25, for clarity.

