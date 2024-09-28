Leeds Rhinos forward granted mutual early release to pursue ‘other playing opportunities’

Leeds Rhinos have announced that France international Mickael Goudemand has been granted an early release from the final year of his contract.

The 28-year-old forward arrived at the Rhinos ahead of this season on a two-year deal from Catalans Dragons.

Goudemand made 18 appearances in blue and amber in 2024, scoring one try, but only played once in the final 10 games of the campaign.

The Rhinos say the club have agreed to mutually end the deal to allow Goudemand the chance to pursue ‘other playing opportunities’ for 2025 and beyond.

Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease said: “On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to wish Mickael all the best for the future.

“He has returned to France in recent weeks ahead of the birth of his first child with his partner Louisa and they leave with our best wishes and thanks.”

Goudemand started his rugby league career with hometown club Avignon in the French Elite Championship, spending seven seasons with the Bisons between 2010 and 2016.

The Frenchman first made the move over to England with Dewsbury Rams in 2017, enjoying a brief spell with the semi-professional West Yorkshire club.

Goudemand then became a full-time professional in 2018 when he joined Catalans, making 99 appearances for the Dragons over the course of six seasons. He helped Steve McNamara’s side lift the Challenge Cup at Wembley in 2018, featuring from the bench.

He made the move back over to England ahead of 2024 after signing a two-year deal with Leeds, but he has departed AMT Headingley after just one season with the club.

Goudemand has won 12 caps for his native France on the international stage, representing his country in the most recent Rugby League World Cup in 2022.

