The ‘regular’ 2024 Super League season is now over, which means it’s time to rank clubs’ average attendances over the course of the campaign.

But before we do, there are some interesting – and frankly disappointing – figures to bring you.

Cumulatively, 1,493,753 supporters attended the 162 Super League matches over the course of the year, and while that may seem a hefty tally – it’s down on last year’s return of over 1.5 million.

Additionally, that averages out at 9,221 spectators per game. Falling underneath the 10,000 mark comes as no surprise given that seven of the 12 top-flight clubs this term saw their average attendance at beneath five figures.

It’s also worth noting that the tally of 1,493,753 includes the 53,103 that attended this year’s Magic Weekend at Elland Road.

That return was the second-lowest ever attended edition of the annual event, and brought the worst-ever single-day crowd in the event’s history with just 22,293 turning up on the Sunday.

If you remove Magic Weekend from the equation and take the 156 Super League games this year which were hosted by a top-flight club, you’re down to a cumulative attendance of just 1,440,650.

But divide that out across the 156 games, and you’d be staring at an average attendance of 9,235, ever so slightly higher than the actual average this term.

Ranking every Super League club’s average attendance in 2024, with SEVEN clubs under 10,000 mark

We’ll get onto the actual club-by-club ranking.

Please note that this is for Super League games only. Every club played 13 league home matches, including two loop games on home soil.

It’s also worth us pointing out that each club’s average has been rounded up to the next whole number. As an example (spoiler alert), Castleford Tigers’ average came out at 7,940.46.

You can’t physically have .46 of a person, so we’ve rounded their average up to 7,941.

Each club’s cumulative attendance across the campaign is stated, as well as a look at their highest and lowest attendances of the season.

For reference, Super League’s lowest-attended match this year was between the two expansion clubs – with just 1,900 watching London Broncos’ win against Catalans Dragons in Round 20 at Plough Lane.

At the other end of the scale, the highest-attended match came at The Brick Community Stadium in Round 17 when 20,152 spectators watched Wigan Warriors get the better of bitter rivals St Helens.

Elsewhere, Hull FC had the biggest disparity between their highest-attended game at the MKM Stadium and their lowest.

20,014 were in West Hull to watch FC’s defeat against cross-city rivals Hull KR on Super League’s opening night back in mid-February. But just 5,771 watched the Airlie Birds’ win against Wigan in Round 18 – a difference of 14,243!

Without further ado, the ranking in full…

12. London Broncos – 3,179

London Broncos fans pictured at Plough Lane during a Super League game in 2024

Cumulative attendance: 41,320

Highest attendance: 5,102 (v Catalans – Round 2)

Lowest attendance: 1,900 (v Catalans – Round 20)

11. Huddersfield Giants – 4,532

Cumulative attendance: 58,912

Highest attendance: 6,812 (v St Helens – Round 2)

Lowest attendance: 3,330 (v Catalans – Round 21)

10. Salford Red Devils – 4,646

Salford Red Devils supporters cheer their side on during a home game in 2024

Cumulative attendance: 60,392

Highest attendance: 6,177 (v Leigh – Round 6)

Lowest attendance: 2,843 (v London – Round 13)

9. Castleford Tigers – 7,941

Cumulative attendance: 103,226

Highest attendance: 10,117 (v Wigan – Round 1)

Lowest attendance: 6,965 (v Wigan – Round 14)

8. Leigh Leopards – 8,391

A general view of the Leigh Sports Village ahead of a Leigh Leopards game in 2024, with fireworks being set off and flags being waved

Cumulative attendance: 109,072

Highest attendance: 10,308 (v Wigan – Round 7)

Lowest attendance: 6,677 (v London – Round 18)

7. Catalans Dragons – 9,162

Cumulative attendance: 119,104

Highest attendance: 11,083 (v Wigan – Round 24)

Lowest attendance: 7,750 (v Salford – Round 17)

6. Hull KR – 9,883

Hull KR supporters enjoy what ‘Craven Streat’ has to offer ahead of a home game in 2024

Cumulative attendance: 128,479

Highest attendance: 10,201 (v London – Round 7)*

Lowest attendance: 9,304 (v Huddersfield – Round 14)*

* Of the attendances known – no official attendance has been recorded anywhere for KR’s Round 21 game against Castleford or their Round 27 game against Leeds. The club announced their average league attendance though, and from that, we’ve been able to work out the total amount of attendees at Craven Park over the course of the campaign.

5. Warrington Wolves – 10,065

Cumulative attendance: 130,833

Highest attendance: 12,181 (v Wigan – Round 13)

Lowest attendance: 8,471 (v Leeds – Round 17)

4. Hull FC – 10,975

A general view of the MKM Stadium, the home of Hull FC, taken during a Super League game

Cumulative attendance: 142,669

Highest attendance: 20,014 (v Hull KR – Round 1)

Lowest attendance: 5,771 (v Wigan – Round 18)

3. St Helens – 13,105

Cumulative attendance: 170,364

Highest attendance: 17,980 (v Wigan – Round 6)

Lowest attendance: 9,808 (v Castleford – Round 16)

2. Leeds Rhinos – 14,035

Leeds’ highest attendance of the year at Headingley came on the night that saw the Rhinos pay tribute to late, great club legend Rob Burrow following his passing at the age of 41

Cumulative attendance: 182,453

Highest attendance: 17,535 (v Leigh – Round 15)

Lowest attendance: 12,297 (v Warrington – Round 7)

1. Wigan Warriors – 14,910

Cumulative attendance: 193,826

Highest attendance: 20,152 (v St Helens – Round 17)

Lowest attendance: 11,660 (v Huddersfield – Round 20)

With thanks to our friends at both the Rugby League Project and the Rugby League Record Keepers’ Club.