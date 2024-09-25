Ranking every Super League club’s average attendance in 2024, with SEVEN clubs below 10,000 and Leeds Rhinos SECOND
The ‘regular’ 2024 Super League season is now over, which means it’s time to rank clubs’ average attendances over the course of the campaign.
But before we do, there are some interesting – and frankly disappointing – figures to bring you.
Cumulatively, 1,493,753 supporters attended the 162 Super League matches over the course of the year, and while that may seem a hefty tally – it’s down on last year’s return of over 1.5 million.
Additionally, that averages out at 9,221 spectators per game. Falling underneath the 10,000 mark comes as no surprise given that seven of the 12 top-flight clubs this term saw their average attendance at beneath five figures.
It’s also worth noting that the tally of 1,493,753 includes the 53,103 that attended this year’s Magic Weekend at Elland Road.
That return was the second-lowest ever attended edition of the annual event, and brought the worst-ever single-day crowd in the event’s history with just 22,293 turning up on the Sunday.
If you remove Magic Weekend from the equation and take the 156 Super League games this year which were hosted by a top-flight club, you’re down to a cumulative attendance of just 1,440,650.
But divide that out across the 156 games, and you’d be staring at an average attendance of 9,235, ever so slightly higher than the actual average this term.
LRL RECOMMENDS: Hull KR DOMINATE LoveRugbyLeague‘s ‘alternative’ 2024 Super League Dream Team
Ranking every Super League club’s average attendance in 2024, with SEVEN clubs under 10,000 mark
We’ll get onto the actual club-by-club ranking.
Please note that this is for Super League games only. Every club played 13 league home matches, including two loop games on home soil.
It’s also worth us pointing out that each club’s average has been rounded up to the next whole number. As an example (spoiler alert), Castleford Tigers’ average came out at 7,940.46.
You can’t physically have .46 of a person, so we’ve rounded their average up to 7,941.
Each club’s cumulative attendance across the campaign is stated, as well as a look at their highest and lowest attendances of the season.
For reference, Super League’s lowest-attended match this year was between the two expansion clubs – with just 1,900 watching London Broncos’ win against Catalans Dragons in Round 20 at Plough Lane.
At the other end of the scale, the highest-attended match came at The Brick Community Stadium in Round 17 when 20,152 spectators watched Wigan Warriors get the better of bitter rivals St Helens.
Elsewhere, Hull FC had the biggest disparity between their highest-attended game at the MKM Stadium and their lowest.
20,014 were in West Hull to watch FC’s defeat against cross-city rivals Hull KR on Super League’s opening night back in mid-February. But just 5,771 watched the Airlie Birds’ win against Wigan in Round 18 – a difference of 14,243!
Without further ado, the ranking in full…
LRL EXCLUSIVE: Gold Coast Titans half-back offered to Super League clubs as high-profile transfer option
12. London Broncos – 3,179
Cumulative attendance: 41,320
Highest attendance: 5,102 (v Catalans – Round 2)
Lowest attendance: 1,900 (v Catalans – Round 20)
11. Huddersfield Giants – 4,532
Cumulative attendance: 58,912
Highest attendance: 6,812 (v St Helens – Round 2)
Lowest attendance: 3,330 (v Catalans – Round 21)
GIANTS: Huddersfield Giants’ new stadium size and opening date revealed as more details of move emerge
10. Salford Red Devils – 4,646
Cumulative attendance: 60,392
Highest attendance: 6,177 (v Leigh – Round 6)
Lowest attendance: 2,843 (v London – Round 13)
9. Castleford Tigers – 7,941
Cumulative attendance: 103,226
Highest attendance: 10,117 (v Wigan – Round 1)
Lowest attendance: 6,965 (v Wigan – Round 14)
TIGERS: Castleford Tigers’ eye-catching potential line-up for 2025 if all rumoured targets sign
8. Leigh Leopards – 8,391
Cumulative attendance: 109,072
Highest attendance: 10,308 (v Wigan – Round 7)
Lowest attendance: 6,677 (v London – Round 18)
7. Catalans Dragons – 9,162
Cumulative attendance: 119,104
Highest attendance: 11,083 (v Wigan – Round 24)
Lowest attendance: 7,750 (v Salford – Round 17)
DRAGONS: The horrific Super League stat which underlines Catalans Dragons’ failure in 2024
6. Hull KR – 9,883
Cumulative attendance: 128,479
Highest attendance: 10,201 (v London – Round 7)*
Lowest attendance: 9,304 (v Huddersfield – Round 14)*
* Of the attendances known – no official attendance has been recorded anywhere for KR’s Round 21 game against Castleford or their Round 27 game against Leeds. The club announced their average league attendance though, and from that, we’ve been able to work out the total amount of attendees at Craven Park over the course of the campaign.
5. Warrington Wolves – 10,065
Cumulative attendance: 130,833
Highest attendance: 12,181 (v Wigan – Round 13)
Lowest attendance: 8,471 (v Leeds – Round 17)
WIRE: Paul Vaughan boost confirmed as Warrington Wolves coach provides update on injured duo
4. Hull FC – 10,975
Cumulative attendance: 142,669
Highest attendance: 20,014 (v Hull KR – Round 1)
Lowest attendance: 5,771 (v Wigan – Round 18)
3. St Helens – 13,105
Cumulative attendance: 170,364
Highest attendance: 17,980 (v Wigan – Round 6)
Lowest attendance: 9,808 (v Castleford – Round 16)
SAINTS: St Helens dealt huge Moses Mbye blow as Curtis Sironen fitness update provided
2. Leeds Rhinos – 14,035
Cumulative attendance: 182,453
Highest attendance: 17,535 (v Leigh – Round 15)
Lowest attendance: 12,297 (v Warrington – Round 7)
1. Wigan Warriors – 14,910
Cumulative attendance: 193,826
Highest attendance: 20,152 (v St Helens – Round 17)
Lowest attendance: 11,660 (v Huddersfield – Round 20)
WARRIORS: Wigan Warriors star hails Super League Dream Team partner with England hopes discussed
With thanks to our friends at both the Rugby League Project and the Rugby League Record Keepers’ Club.