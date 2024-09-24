Wigan Warriors star hails Super League Dream Team partner with England hopes discussed

Wigan Warriors centre-wing duo Jake Wardle and Liam Marshall were both included in Super League’s Dream Team following a stunning 2024 campaign.

Wardle has made the Dream Team for the second year running, while Marshall makes his debut in Super League‘s star-studded ‘best’ line-up.

Wigan team-mates Luke Thompson and Junior Nsemba were also included, with the reigning champions – who won this year’s League Leaders’ Shield – seeing more of their stars in the Dream Team than any other club in the competition.

Jake Wardle on his fruitful partnership with Liam Marshall

Wardle and Marshall have been, quite frankly, ruthless and clinical in 2024, with 56 try involvements (36 tries, 20 assists) between them.

Wardle – who scored nine tries and grabbed 16 assists in the ‘regular’ season, spoke to Love Rugby League at Monday’s official media launch of the Dream Team, revealing what makes them combine so well.

“Obviously we’ve got a good thing going at the minute,” he said. “We understand one another, I think that’s the main thing.

“I’m pretty quiet and reserved and he’s a bit more outgoing than me, so he tends to do a lot more of my talking, but the main thing for us is just building that partnership and getting as good as we can be. Hopefully it can carry on for a few more seasons.

“Obviously being in the Dream Team is something I’m really proud and grateful for.

“For me, it’s just about performing consistently as I can every week, and to get a reward like this on the back of it, I’m really grateful for it.”

‘Matty is very good at getting the best out of people’

Wardle quickly became a fans’ favourite following his arrival at Wigan from Huddersfield Giants ahead of last season and is now a key player in Matt Peet’s side, scoring 30 tries in 62 appearances for the club to date.

The 25-year-old also boasts an impressive medal haul from his time with the Warriors to date – a Super League title, two League Leaders’ Shields, a Challenge Cup and a World Club Challenge title all now feature on his CV.

“One of the big things at Wigan is that I’m enjoying my rugby, and when I’m enjoying my rugby, that’s when you get the best out of me,” Wardle added.

“Matty (Peet) is very good at getting the best out of people.

“For me, it’s just about building on this. I say it every time, but it’s just about building on this and getting better each week.”

‘Being in the 30-man squad, it narrows your focus a bit more’

The centre was recently named in Shaun Wane’s extended England squad ahead of their two-match Test series against Samoa on home soil this autumn.

But while he is keen to add to his tally of two England caps, Wardle is simply focused on the next three weeks with Wigan as they chase a return to Old Trafford and a consecutive Super League title.

He said: “Obviously being in the 31-man (England) squad, it narrows your focus a bit more.

“But for me, the next few weeks are about Wigan. Hopefully we can get two more win, and hopefully I can play as consistently as I can and as good as I can in those games, which hopefully then helps me get selection (for England).”

