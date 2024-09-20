Super League club’s new stadium size and opening date revealed as more details of move emerge

Fresh details have emerged on the potential new stadium Huddersfield Giants intend to build: from club legend Eorl Crabtree.

The Giants confirmed at their awards night earlier this week that they were seeking to build a purpose-built facility of their own elsewhere in the town, marking an end to their 30-year stay at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The club have traditionally struggled to attract crowds that would fill the home they share with Huddersfield Town and the Super League side have decided now is the time to build their own home in the West Yorkshire town.

And Crabtree has taken to LinkedIn to reveal more about what could be expected from the facility. he revealed that there are tentative plans in place for a stadium with a capacity of around 9,000.

That would comfortably be enough to house the Giants’ regular fanbase – and Crabtree also revealed that there are plans afoot for the stadium to be ready within the next three years.

“Nobody expected this announcement from our chairman Ken Davy,” Crabtree said.

“The Huddersfield Giants RLFC are to build their own stadium with an expected capacity of 9,000 in the next 3 years. This is a statement of intent and brilliant news for Huddersfield and rugby league in general.

“On a personal level, I can’t wait for the commercial opportunities it will create.”

Huddersfield finished their 2024 Super League season on Thursday night with a comfortable victory over Castleford Tigers. They have had a disappointing campaign, ending the year in ninth, and parted company with coach Ian Watson midway through the season.

Luke Robinson has been appointed as Watson’s permanent successor, and the club have made a number of new signings next year including South Sydney prop Tom Burgess, Hull FC’s Liam Sutcliffe and Hull KR prop George King.

And it seems the Giants are making plans off the field, as well as on it, according to Crabtree’s fresh update.

