Paul Vaughan boost confirmed as Warrington Wolves coach provides update on injured duo

Warrington Wolves will be boosted by the return of key prop Paul Vaughan for Saturday’s play-off eliminator against St Helens.

Former Australia and Italy international Vaughan has served his three-match suspension and will return this weekend against Saints, Warrington coach Sam Burgess has confirmed.

“It’s been frustrating for Vaughany sitting and watching the team, but we’ve had a good period so that makes it easier for him,” Burgess said.

“He’s ready to go and has been training great – he’s been playing as part of our second team against the first team, which has been good to watch.

“Him and Zane (Musgrove) have been going pretty hard at each other, so it will be interesting to see how they go,” Burgess laughed.

POWER RANKINGS: Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves rise as Championship heavyweights sink

Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess provides injury update on Rodrick Tai and Joe Philbin

Speaking at Monday’s Super League Dream Team and play-offs launch, Burgess also provided an update on centre Rodrick Tai (ankle) and forward Joe Philbin (calf) who didn’t feature in their 54-0 win over London Broncos last Friday.

“I think Rod will be good to go, if not, we’ve got Arron Lindop ready to step in,” said Burgess, who confirmed there were no fresh injuries within his squad.

“With Philbin, we’ll train him over the next 24-48 hours and see how he goes. I think they’ve both got a red-hot chance of making it – they’re both closer to making it than not doing.

“We’re as healthy as we can be at this time of year. Obviously, we’ve got Lachie (Fitzgibbon) and a couple of other guys out for the year but otherwise, we’re pretty healthy.”

Although it’s a knockout game this weekend, Burgess says his side won’t prepare any differently in the build up to Saturday’s game against neighbours St Helens at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

“We do everything we’ve done previously throughout the year,” Burgess added.

“We’ve built a way of playing that holds up under pressure and a way of training that gets us ready for the games.

“It will be more of the same for us – we’ll make sure we’re still enjoying ourselves and keeping the pressure off ourselves. We’ll be physical with each other on Wednesday and will do our usual prep. Nothing needs to change – there’s more on the line with the game but the players know what they’re doing.”

READ NEXT: Leigh Leopards, Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors provide 9 players in Super League Team of the Week