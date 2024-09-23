Leigh Leopards, Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors provide 9 players in Super League Team of the Week

The ‘regular’ Super League campaign has now concluded, and over the weekend, we saw a number of outstanding individual displays in Round 27.

With big results all across the Super League table, there were some huge performances from various players across the top flight, with all games played out between Thursday and Saturday.

We now know who will be involved in the play-offs, and no fewer than six clubs are represented in our Team of the Week from Round 27.

North West trio Leigh Leopards, Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors all feature heavily following big wins over the weekend.

Without further ado, here is Love Rugby League‘s Team of the Week from Round 27…

1. Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)

Jai Field (left) celebrates a try for Wigan Warriors in 2024

Wigan beat a heavily-rotated Salford side 64-0 at The Brick Community Stadium on Thursday night to clinch the League Leaders’ Shield, and their full-back had (pardon the pun) a Field day. The Australian doubled his try tally for the season with a hat-trick, and got the assist on another, as he tallied a whopping 208 metres with the ball in hand, ending with an average gain of 16 metres.

2. Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves)

Prolific winger Ashton ended his ‘regular’ campaign with a hat-trick as Warrington swept aside bottom club London at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, winning 54-0. The speedster, who ended Friday evening with 146 metres to his name having bust through a tackle five times, also recorded an assist.

3. Peta Hiku (Hull KR)

Peta Hiku in action for Hull KR in 2024

KR secured 2nd place and a home play-off semi-final with a 26-16 win against Leeds at Craven Park on Friday night, and Hiku was immense yet again for the Robins. The veteran Kiwi international got himself a try and an assist, which were the rewards for 17 tackles in defence. Amongst those were five tackles on the marker, halting the Rhinos before they’d had chance to get going.

4. Arron Lindop (Warrington Wolves)

Super League’s website doesn’t show us young gun Lindop’s stats, but he was on fire on Friday night in Warrington’s win against London. The versatile back, thrust back into the centres by Wire boss Sam Burgess, grabbed two tries including one of the best we’ve seen all year across the competition, and the Broncos simply couldn’t contain him at times. What a prospect.

5. Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

Liam Marshall thanks the Wigan Warriors fans for their support following a game in 2024

Marshall added another two to his tally as Wigan swept aside Salford, comfortably ending the ‘regular’ campaign as Super League’s top try-scorer. Busting through four tackles and making one clean break, the Warriors flier amassed 204 metres, taking in 14 carries.

6. Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

Playmaker French enjoyed his evening, too, scoring two tries and grabbing two assists. Chipping in with 16 tackles in defence to help keep the young Red Devils scoreless, the half-back made 112 metres from 10 carries, offloading on three separate occasions to help the hosts get over the try-line.

7. Arthur Mourgue (Catalans Dragons)

Arthur Mourgue in action for Catalans Dragons in 2024

The final game of the ‘regular’ Super League season saw Catalans record a 24-4 win away at Hull FC on Saturday afternoon, in a dead-rubber. In a clash with few standouts, Dragons ace Mourgue scored a try and kicked four goals to earn 50% of the points they scored. The Frenchman also made 20 tackles, including three on the marker.

8. Sauaso Sue (Hull KR)

‘Jesse’ has been tremendous to watch all year, but has really upped his game in recent weeks, and had a vital role in KR’s win over Leeds on Friday night. The prop made a clean break and got himself a try despite making only 43 metres all night, lethal when it mattered most. He also delivered 17 tackles to help keep the Rhinos at bay.

9. Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards)

Edwin Ipape in action for Leigh Leopards in 2024

Leigh recorded an 18-12 win against St Helens on Friday night to seal a play-off spot, and Ipape’s return was a huge factor in the Leopards’ success. After a few weeks sidelined with a shoulder issue, the Papua New Guinean showed no sign of fear, thrusting himself in at the deep end and delivering a man of the match performance. 23 monstrous tackles. Beast.

10. Robbie Mulhern (Leigh Leopards)

Leigh’s forward pack really helped them to get the job done, and Mulhern had 35 tackles to his name by the time Friday night was out, including six on the marker. The England and Ireland international also made 144 metres with the ball in hand across 21 carries. No Leopards player took the ball in more often than him, with the prop busting through four tackles in total.

11. Matty Nicholson (Warrington Wolves)

Matty Nicholson in action for Warrington Wolves in 2024

NRL-bound Nicholson was back to his influential best in Warrington’s win against London, grabbing a try in each half and making 77 metres by the time Friday night’s game came to an end. The 21-year-old also made 23 tackles in defence, the most of any Wire player, to help record another ‘clean sheet’ – Warrington haven’t conceded a try for over 250 minutes now!

12. Sam Hewitt (Huddersfield Giants)

In a dead-rubber, Huddersfield beat Castleford 34-10 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Thursday night, and Hewitt was one of the Giants’ standout performers. Scoring two tries, the back-rower also grabbed an assist, making 81 metres. He also delivered 21 tackles in defence.

13. John Asiata (Leigh Leopards)

Leigh Leopards captain John Asiata in action in 2024

Leigh skipper Asiata marked his final home game for the club with the opening try of the evening against Saints. Enjoying two clean breaks through the Red V’s line, the loose forward amassed 73 metres and managed to make an offload. When he was called upon in defence, the veteran didn’t let Adrian Lam’s side down either, making 14 tackles.