Power Rankings: Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves rise as Championship heavyweights sink

Each week this season, Love Rugby League will be bringing you our Power Rankings, ranking the top 10 clubs in the British game we believe have the most momentum behind them.

The 35 clubs across Super League, the Championship and League 1 are all in the running to be involved, with solely on-field performance affecting the rankings (we’re not IMG!).

Our latest top 10 of the campaign is below, with all competitive games to this point taken into account.

For Super League clubs, that’s their performances across all 27 ‘regular’ rounds and the Challenge Cup.

Meanwhile, the Championship season got underway in March, and 25 rounds have been played out to date.

In League 1, the regular season has now concluded, with the play-offs getting underway earlier this month.

Clubs in the bottom two divisions had also already played games in the 1895 Cup and Challenge Cup this year prior to their league campaigns beginning.

We should clarify that once your campaign is over, you’re no longer in the running to be involved in our Power Rankings.

So, as an example, League 1 champions Oldham would’ve been in our top 10, but aren’t, as their campaign has finished.

This week, Super League teams who played their final game of the season have been considered, but from next week, they won’t be in contention for a spot anymore.

Similarly, everyone involved in the League 1 play-offs over the weekend just gone are in contention, but the club knocked out – Midlands Hurricanes – won’t be in contention this time next week.

For reference, last week’s Power Rankings are here.

Without further ado, here’s the Love Rugby League Power Rankings (23/09/2024)…

10. Midlands Hurricanes (DOWN 2)

Midlands Hurricanes

We mentioned them in the introduction to this week’s rankings, and it’s Midlands who take 10th spot in what will be their final appearance of the year, for definite. Their campaign is now over having been beaten 18-14 at Hunslet on Sunday afternoon in the play-off eliminator, but the Hurricanes can reflect on an ending to the season of three wins in five with pride.

9. Rochdale Hornets (DOWN 3)

Sticking in the League 1 play-offs, and Rochdale were also beaten on Sunday, but their 26-22 defeat at Keighley doesn’t bring an end to their campaign. The Hornets lost out in the play-off final qualifier, so will now head into next weekend’s Preliminary final at home against Hunslet. Gary Thornton’s side had won each of their last five prior to the loss at Cougar Park.

8. Bradford Bulls (DOWN 4)

In the Championship, heavyweights Bradford were beaten 18-14 away at Halifax Panthers on Sunday, bringing an end to their hopes of finishing in the top two. Nonetheless, the Bulls have officially sewn up a 3rd-place finish, and that was their first defeat in five having won five of their last seven overall.

7. York (UP 2)

York

York moved a step closer to cementing a top six spot with a 26-24 win away against Sheffield Eagles on Friday night, with that triumph making it six wins in their last seven outings for Mark Applegarth’s side. Avoid defeat in their final game of the ‘regular’ season next weekend at home against Featherstone Rovers, and the Knights will be involved in the play-offs.

6. Toulouse Olympique (UP 4)

Toulouse recovered from 12-0 down away at Widnes Vikings on Saturday evening to win 18-12, and in turn, sealed a 2nd-place finish in the Championship. Once they’ve rounded off their ‘regular’ campaign at home against Batley Bulldogs next weekend, Olympique can look forward to a home semi-final. They’ve won four games on the spin now.

5. Leigh Leopards (UP 1)

It’s a heavily-Super League dominated top five in this week’s Power Rankings, and Leigh kick things off having sealed their play-off place in dramatic fashion on Friday night with their 18-12 success at home against St Helens. Adrian Lam’s side won 10 of their last 12 games of the season to break into the top six, and now head to Salford Red Devils in the play-off eliminators.

4. Warrington Wolves (UP 1)

Warrington Wolves

Warrington will also be involved in the play-offs. The Wolves were relentless in the final few games of the ‘regular’ season, ending their campaign with a big 54-0 win at home against London Broncos on Friday night. They’ve now gone over 250 minutes without conceding a try, winning 11 of their last 13 games. St Helens await them in the play-off eliminators.

3. Hull KR (-)

KR achieved their highest-ever Super League finish, sealing 2nd place and a home play-off semi-final with their 26-16 win at Craven Park against Leeds Rhinos on Friday night. The Robins won 14 of their last 16 games to earn that 2nd-place finish, losing only in Golden Point to Catalans Dragons and by four points away against league winners Wigan during that run.

2. Wakefield Trinity (DOWN 1)

Championship league winners Wakefield thumped Barrow Raiders 46-0 at Belle Vue on Saturday evening to complete a full season unbeaten on home soil, recording a ninth consecutive victory in the process. Trinity round off their ‘regular’ season away at Doncaster next weekend, and their one-place drop in our rankings is far from any negative slight on their own performances.

1. Wigan Warriors (UP 1)

Wigan Warriors

Wigan knock Wakefield off top spot in our rankings having lifted the Super League Leaders’ Shield on Thursday night, ensuring they’d finish 1st for the second year on the spin with a resounding 64-0 victory at home against a youthful-looking Salford Red Devils side. That was the Warriors’ sixth win in a row, and eighth in their last nine games.