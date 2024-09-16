Power Rankings: Hull KR and Wigan Warriors rise as Leigh Leopards fall

Each week this season, Love Rugby League will be bringing you our Power Rankings, ranking the top 10 clubs in the British game we believe have the most momentum behind them.

The 35 clubs across Super League, the Championship and League 1 are all in the running to be involved, with solely on-field performance affecting the rankings (we’re not IMG!).

Our latest top 10 of the campaign is below, with all competitive games to this point taken into account.

For Super League clubs, that’s their performances across the 26 rounds played out so far and the Challenge Cup.

Meanwhile, the Championship season got underway in March, and 24 rounds have been played out to date.

In League 1, the regular season has now concluded, with the play-offs getting underway over the weekend just gone.

Clubs in the bottom two divisions had also already played games in the 1895 Cup and Challenge Cup this year prior to their league campaigns beginning.

We should clarify that once your campaign is over, you’re no longer in the running to be involved in our Power Rankings.

So, as an example, League 1 champions Oldham would’ve been in our top 10, but aren’t, as their campaign has finished.

Without further ado, here’s the Love Rugby League Power Rankings (16/09/2024)…

10. Toulouse Olympique (-)

Benjamin Laguerre in action for Toulouse Olympique in 2024

Toulouse made it three wins on the bounce with their 38-18 victory in France against Halifax Panthers on Saturday afternoon, ensuring they’d head into the final two rounds of the campaign sat 2nd. Sylvain Houles’ side travel to Widnes Vikings and host Batley Bulldogs in their last two games of the regular season.

9. York (DOWN 1)

Mark Applegarth’s York suffered a first defeat in six games as they were beaten 20-4 by the boss’ former employers Wakefield at Belle Vue on Sunday afternoon. The Knights still occupy a play-off spot by the virtue of points difference after that loss, with clashes against Sheffield Eagles and Featherstone Rovers to come before the regular season ends.

8. Midlands Hurricanes (NEW)

Midlands headed into this weekend knowing that a defeat in their elimination play-off against Workington Town would bring an end to their season. Mark Dunning’s side beat Workington Town 24-22 to set up a trip to Hunslet next weekend though, making it three wins in their last four matches.

7. Rochdale Hornets (UP 1)

Rochdale Hornets celebrate a try in 2024 – Photo Credit: Rochdale Hornets

Fellow League 1 outfit Rochdale were victorious in their qualifying play-off on Sunday afternoon, beating Hunslet 30-18 on home soil. With that victory, the Hornets – who have now won five games on the spin – have guaranteed themselves two cracks at getting into the play-off final, should they require them. A trip to Keighley Cougars is first up next weekend.

6. Leigh Leopards (DOWN 3)

Leigh have fallen the most places of anyone in our Power Rankings this week after their 24-0 defeat at home to Hull KR on Friday night. That was just a second defeat in 11 for the Leopards, but it’s meant that they’ll likely need to beat St Helens this coming Friday to secure a play-off spot.

5. Warrington Wolves (UP 2)

Sam Burgess’ Warrington remain rank outsiders to finish in Super League’s top two, but they’re not giving up in that race without a fight. Saturday evening saw them win 66-0 away against Huddersfield Giants, chalking up a 10th victory in their last 12 games in style. The Wolves must beat London Broncos on Friday night and hope that Hull KR are beaten by Leeds Rhinos.

4. Bradford Bulls (UP 4)

Mitch Souter in action for Bradford Bulls in 2024

Bradford enjoy the greatest rise in this week’s Power Rankings having picked up a fourth win in a row, and a fifth in their last s9x matches, with Sunday’s 16-14 win against Batley at Odsal. The Bulls sit 3rd in the Championship table with two rounds remaining, and are just one competition point behind 2nd-placed Toulouse.

3. Hull KR (UP 2)

KR’s 24-0 win at Leigh on Friday night brought their 13th victory in 15 games, and ensured the race for the Super League Leaders’ Shield would go down to the final round. Willie Peters’ side must avoid defeat at home against Leeds to at least guarantee second spot, and on current form, you’d most definitely back them to do just that.

2. Wigan Warriors (UP 2)

Wigan have now won each of their last five games, and seven of their last eight, after a 38-0 victory at home against Leeds on Friday night. The Warriors are the favourites to lift the Super League Leaders’ Shield, and will do so on Thursday evening as long as they avoid defeat in their home clash with Salford Red Devils.

1. Wakefield Trinity (-)

Lachlan Walmsley celebrates a try for Wakefield Trinity in 2024

Wakefield beat York 20-4 at Belle Vue on Sunday afternoon, meaning they’re just one game away from going a full season unbeaten at home and just two games away from ending the campaign with just one league defeat. Trinity – who have now won eight games on the spin – host Barrow Raiders this weekend coming, before rounding the year off with a trip to Doncaster.