Hull KR DOMINATE alternative 2024 Super League Dream Team

The 2024 Super League Dream Team has been announced, and as always, there’s plenty of debate around who has – and hasn’t – been included.

Here, we’ve thrown together an ‘alternative’ Super League XIII, made up of players we feel have been desperately unlucky to miss out on the real thing.

Spoiler alert: Hull KR absolutely dominate this Dream Team, with five clubs represented in total.

LRL RECOMMENDS: 2024 Super League Dream Team has ELEVEN debutants, including seven from Wigan and Warrington

1. Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)

Jai Field (left) celebrates a try for Wigan Warriors in 2024

Field missed a large chunk of the ‘regular’ campaign sidelined through injury, and you feel if he’d have been able to stay fit, he’d have been a surefire inclusion in the real Dream Team. The Australian still managed six tries and 12 assists in his 18 league appearances for Wigan.

2. Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards)

The first of three Leigh stars included in this alternative Dream Team, Charnley became Super League’s joint-second highest try-scorer of all-time on Friday night. He scored 17 in 25 league appearances for the Leopards, helping to fire them into the play-offs for the second year running.

LEOPARDS: Leigh Leopards’ response to embarrassingly amateurish play-off ticket gaffe

3. Peta Hiku (Hull KR)

Hull KR’s Peta Hiku is interviewed following a Super League game in 2024 having been named the Player of the Match

Hiku has been a real shining light for KR this season, excelling ever since being moved into the centres from full-back a few weeks into the campaign. The veteran Kiwi international ended the ‘regular’ season as en ever-present for Willie Peters’ side, scoring 15 tries and grabbing 13 assists.

4. Tim Lafai (Salford Red Devils)

Veteran Samoa international Lafai’s centre partner Nene Macdonald was included in the real Dream Team, but we feel he was unlucky not to follow him in there. The Salford ace missed seven league games, but still managed a return of 16 try involvements (10T, 6A) and had an average gain of over 7 metres with the ball in hand.

RED DEVILS: Everything Salford Red Devils coach Paul Rowley said after Wigan Warriors defeat

5. Ryan Hall (Hull KR)

Ryan Hall applauds the Hull KR supporters following a game in 2024

Hall will depart Hull KR at the end of this season, making a return to boyhood club Leeds Rhinos to round off his illustrious career, and the Robins will certainly miss the veteran. Ending the ‘regular’ campaign as an ever-present, Hall scored 14 league tries this season, becoming Super League’s all-time top try-scorer in the process.

6. Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

Similarly to team-mate Field, we think French would’ve been a shoo-in for the real Dream Team had he not been hampered by injury this term. The playmaker missed nine league games in total, but still accrued 30 try involvements (16T, 14A)! That’s an average of over 1.6 per appearance, which is some return. What a player.

CHERRY AND WHITES: Matt Peet makes ‘proud’ League Leaders’ Shield admission as Wigan Warriors enjoy historic night

7. George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

George Williams celebrates a Warrington Wolves try in 2024

Williams is the only Warrington representative in this alternative Dream Team, with three of his team-mates getting into the real thing. He’s been absolutely immense for Sam Burgess’ side this year, recording 19 assists as well as eight tries of his own in just 21 league appearances. When Williams is on form, he’s unstoppable.

8. Tom Amone (Leigh Leopards)

We cannot believe Leigh have no one in the real Dream Team, and we can’t believe this man isn’t in there. Amone has been absolutely unreal for the Leopards again this year, really stepping up his attacking game while remaining an absolute monster in defence. 35 tackle busts in the space of 21 league appearances exemplify that.

LEOPARDS: Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam makes bold play-off claim after cementing top six spot

9. Matt Parcell (Hull KR)

Hull KR’s Matt Parcell applauds the club’s supporters following a game in 2024

Parcell was made aware of Hull KR’s decision to let him go at the end of the season very early in the year, but has continuously delivered some absolutely unreal performances for the Robins. The Australian has earned a starting shirt from boss Peters in recent months, recording four try involvements (2T, 2A) in their last three games of the ‘regular’ campaign.

10. Jai Whitbread (Hull KR)

Off-season recruit Whitbread has been a revelation for KR this year having joined from relegated Wakefield Trinity. The prop has made over 660 tackles in Super League, making more than 2,000 metres with the ball in hand and grabbing three tries over the course of the ‘regular’ campaign.

ROBINS: Hull KR unveil stunning 2025 home kit after securing home Super League play-off semi-final

11. Kai O’Donnell (Leigh Leopards)

Kai O’Donnell in action for Leigh Leopards in 2024

O’Donnell is the one player we absolutely CANNOT believe has been omitted from the real Dream Team. For us, he’s been the best back-rower in the competition, and that’s why he’s earned an NRL move, set to join the North Queensland Cowboys in 2025. The Australian has been uncontainable for opposition defences all season, and is just an absolute beast in defence. Immense.

12. Dean Hadley (Hull KR)

In terms of Super League stars that go under the radar, Hadley is right up there, or at least he has been for the vast majority of the ‘regular’ campaign. Every single game, he proves to be a tackling machine, and pops up everywhere on the field to help bring an opponent down. 869 tackles in 26 league appearances evidence that.

ROBINS: Hull KR achieve ASTONISHING 39-year feat after Leeds Rhinos victory secures Super League record

13. Kaide Ellis (Wigan Warriors)

Kaide Ellis in action for Wigan Warriors in 2024

Australian ace Ellis has been immense for Wigan this year, missing just two league games and emerging into one of the real leaders in the Warriors’ camp. The versatile forward is a rock in defence, and often has a key role when Matt Peet’s side have the ball in hand, even if it’s not him that ends up with the glamour of a try or an assist.