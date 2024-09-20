Hull KR secured a top-two finish in Super League on Friday night: and in doing so, created a slice of club history almost 40 years in the making in the process.

No, not that record – Rovers still remain without a trophy since 1985. But they have given themselves a great chance of ending that wait in the next three weeks, with just one win now standing between the Robins and a maiden appearance in the Super League Grand Final next month.

Their commanding victory over Leeds Rhinos meant that Willie Peters’ side secured a top-two finish, with the Robins ending the Super League season in 2nd, just a solitary win behind league leaders Wigan Warriors.

It is Rovers’ highest league finish since all the way back in 1985, when they were top of the old First Division and crowned winners. That, as most people know, was the last time the Robins lifted a major piece of silverware of any kind.

But Peters and Rovers can at least take comfort from the fact that their progression in recent years in terms of the league table continued this year once again.

8th two seasons ago, Rovers were outstanding under Peters in his first year in charge to finish 4th. They have improved upon that once again this year to ensure they get the opening week of the play-offs on the sidelines and they are now within 80 minutes of a first-ever Super League Grand Final.

FRIDAY’S PICKS ON LRL

👉🏻 My Ultimate Team: Martin Offiah’s STACKED best 13 from players he played with including Wigan Warriors, Widnes Vikings icons

👉🏻 Hull KR among the big winners with Hull FC BOTTOM in Super League table since Ian Watson’s sacking

👉🏻 Matt Peet’s INCREDIBLE Wigan Warriors trophy record after latest success including mind-blowing one-year haul