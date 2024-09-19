Wigan head coach Matt Peet has now guided the Warriors to six trophies in just 1,080 days, with FIVE being won by his side in less than 12 months following Thursday night’s League Leaders’ Shield lift.

The Cherry and Whites sealed top spot in Super League courtesy of a thumping xx-xx win against a heavily-rotated Salford Red Devils side at The Brick Community Stadium.

It’s the second season in a row which has seen Wigan end the campaign at the top of the ladder, and that in itself is a bit of unique history, with only St Helens having lifted the League Leaders’ Shield in consecutive years before.

Saints did so for five seasons on the spin in 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008, so Peet’s side still have some way to go before they get near that particular record, but five major honours in under a year is an absolutely remarkable achievement.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Wigan Warriors lead the way in ranking of Super League clubs by Man of Steel awards won, with DEFUNCT club featuring

Matt Peet’s INCREDIBLE Wigan Warriors trophy record after latest success including mind-blowing one-year haul

Peet‘s first trophy as Warriors boss came on May 28, 2022 as they lifted the Challenge Cup at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium courtesy of a 16-14 win against Huddersfield Giants in the competition’s final.

1,080 days on, Peet’s personal medal collection as Wigan boss now stands at six – and the last five have come in just 363 days!

A 10-6 win away against neighbours Leigh Leopards on September 22, 2023 saw the Cherry and Whites lift the 2023 Super League Leaders’ Shield. Full-back Jai Field and centre Jake Wardle got the Warriors’ two tries that night.

A few weeks later – on October 14, 2023 – at Old Trafford, they then beat Catalans Dragons 10-2 to win the Grand Final and with it seal a first Super League title since 2018. Liam Marshall grabbed the only try in that final triumph.

Skip forward to February 24, 2024 and Wigan had created more history, putting all four major honours in their cabinet at once with a 16-12 victory against Australian kings Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge.

The Warriors hadn’t won a World Club Challenge since 2017, but tries from Abbas Miski, Kruise Leeming and Wardle helped Peet’s side to victory against the reigning NRL champions.

June 8, 2024 then saw Peet’s side lift the Challenge Cup for the second time under his tutelage, winning at Wembley for the first time since 2013 as they beat Warrington Wolves 18-8.

Zach Eckersley, Bevan French and captain Liam Farrell grabbed the tries which saw Wigan win the cup for a record-extending 21st time.

And on Thursday night (September 19, 2024), 363 days on from that 2023 League Leaders’ Shield triumph, the Cherry and Whites then officially sealed the 2024 League Leaders’ Shield.

Avoiding defeat against a youthful Salford side was all that was required, and Peet’s side got the job done in comfortable style with a 64-0 win.

Familiar faces Marshall (2), Field (3), French (2), Eckersley, Wardle and Leeming (2) all got on the scoresheet with tries for the hosts.

Wigan will, of course, be hoping to make it six trophies in just 386 days with the 2024 Super League Grand Final coming up on October 12.

The Warriors now have a week off in the play-offs, before hosting the lowest-finishing team left in the play-offs on home soil in the semi-finals on October 5.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Every Super League club ranked by total Dream Team inclusions – Warrington Wolves 4th, St Helens 2nd…