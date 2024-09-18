Wigan Warriors and St Helens lead way in ranking every club by Man of Steel awards won

Of the 47 Man of Steel awards that have been handed out, Wigan Warriors and St Helens representatives have collected 21 of them.

The Man of Steel award, which was renamed after the late, great Steve Prescott in 2014, has been awarded to the best player in British rugby league’s top division (or Super League as it’s now known) since 1977.

There has been a total of 47 Man of Steel awards handed out to date, with representatives from 14 clubs having received the honour.

As aforementioned, Wigan and St Helens dominate the Man of Steel category, with the Warriors having had 12 winners: and the Saints having had nine.

There are only four players in history to be named Man of Steel on multiple occasions. Paul Sculthorpe, Andy Farrell and Sam Tomkins have each won it twice, with Ellery Hanley having won it three times.

Ranking every club by number of Man of Steel winners

Below, Love Rugby League has ranked every club by number of Man of Steel winners, with Wigan being the most dominant over the 47-year period…

7. Carlisle (1)

Mick Morgan (1982)

= Catalans Dragons (1)

Sam Tomkins (2021)

= Featherstone Rovers (1)

Allan Agar (1983)

= Hull FC (1)

Danny Houghton (2016)

= Hull Kingston Rovers (1)

Gavin Miller (1986)

6. Warrington Wolves (2)

Ken Kelly (1981), Jonathan Davies (1994)

= Salford Red Devils (2)

Jackson Hastings (2019), Brodie Croft (2022)

= Huddersfield Giants (2)

Brett Hodgson (2009), Danny Brough (2013)

5. Widnes Vikings (3)

Doug Laughton (1979), Joe Lydon (1984), Martin Offiah (1988)

= Bradford Bulls (3)

Ellery Hanley (1985), James Lowes (1997), Jamie Peacock (2003)

4. Leeds Rhinos (4)

David Ward (1977), Garry Schofield (1991), Iestyn Harris (1998), Zak Hardaker (2015)

3. Castleford Tigers (5)

Adrian Vowles (1999), Rangi Chase (2011), Daryl Clark (2014), Luke Gale (2017), Paul McShane (2020)

2. St Helens (9)

George Nicholls (1978), Sean Long (2000), Paul Sculthorpe (2001 and 2002), Jamie Lyon (2005), Paul Wellens (2006), James Roby (2007), James Graham (2008), Ben Barba (2018)

1. Wigan Warriors (12)

George Fairbairn (1980), Ellery Hanley (1987 and 1989), Shaun Edwards (1990), Dean Bell (1992), Andy Platt (1993), Denis Betts (1995), Andy Farrell (1996 and 2004), Pat Richards (2010), Sam Tomkins (2012), Bevan French (2023)

