The 11 LEGENDS with the most Super League Dream Team appearances including Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos icons
It’s almost time for the 2024 edition of the Super League Dream Team to be announced, and there’ll be plenty of top-flight stars hoping to make the cut.
The Dream Team has been a thing ever since Super League‘s first year back in 1996, so this year’s XIII will be the 29th edition.
Across the 28 Dream Teams named so far, 364 spots have been filled – but NOT by 364 different players.
Even being named in the competition’s best 13 once is some achievement, a form of recognition for a sublime season on an individual basis.
But some have been named in numerous different seasons, and below, we take a look at the 11 with five or more inclusions!
The players with five inclusions in the Super League Dream Team
Kris Radlinski (Wigan Warriors) – 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002
Keith Senior (Leeds Rhinos) – 2002, 2003, 2004, 2009, 2010
Jason Robinson (Wigan Warriors) – 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000
Gareth Ellis (Wakefield Trinity, Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC) – 2003, 2006, 2007, 2008 2016
The players with six inclusions in the Super League Dream Team
Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)* – 2015, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023
Sam Tomkins (Wigan Warriors, Catalans Dragons)* – 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012^, 2013, 2021^
* = Still playing today
^ = Also named Man of Steel
The players with seven inclusions in the Super League Dream Team
James Roby (St Helens) – 2007^, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2018, 2022
Sean O’Loughlin (Wigan Warriors) – 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018
Keiron Cunningham (St Helens) – 1996, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008
Andy Farrell (Wigan Warriors) – 1996^, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2004^
^ = Also named Man of Steel
The player with the MOST inclusions in the Super League Dream Team
Jamie Peacock (Bradford Bulls, Leeds Rhinos) – 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003^, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2013, 2014, 2015
^ = Also named Man of Steel
