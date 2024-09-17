It’s almost time for the 2024 edition of the Super League Dream Team to be announced, and there’ll be plenty of top-flight stars hoping to make the cut.

The Dream Team has been a thing ever since Super League‘s first year back in 1996, so this year’s XIII will be the 29th edition.

Across the 28 Dream Teams named so far, 364 spots have been filled – but NOT by 364 different players.

Even being named in the competition’s best 13 once is some achievement, a form of recognition for a sublime season on an individual basis.

But some have been named in numerous different seasons, and below, we take a look at the 11 with five or more inclusions!

LRL RECOMMENDS: 11 conclusions from the weekend’s rugby league action – Scheduling shambles, Fresh IMG issues, Hull KR’s title credentials

The players with five inclusions in the Super League Dream Team

The 2006 Super League Dream Team pictured at Salford Quays, including Gareth Ellis (2nd in from right, back row)

Kris Radlinski (Wigan Warriors) – 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002

Keith Senior (Leeds Rhinos) – 2002, 2003, 2004, 2009, 2010

Jason Robinson (Wigan Warriors) – 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000

Gareth Ellis (Wakefield Trinity, Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC) – 2003, 2006, 2007, 2008 2016

LRL RECOMMENDS: Ranked – How many times each Super League team has been nilled in 2024 after THREE shutouts in Round 26

The players with six inclusions in the Super League Dream Team

Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)* – 2015, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023

Sam Tomkins (Wigan Warriors, Catalans Dragons)* – 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012^, 2013, 2021^

* = Still playing today

^ = Also named Man of Steel

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Sean Long harbours England rugby union coaching dream: but not before guiding Oldham to Super League

The players with seven inclusions in the Super League Dream Team

The 2018 Super League Dream Team, including both James Roby (2nd in from left, back row) and Sean O’Loughlin (furthest right, back row)

James Roby (St Helens) – 2007^, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2018, 2022

Sean O’Loughlin (Wigan Warriors) – 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018

Keiron Cunningham (St Helens) – 1996, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008

Andy Farrell (Wigan Warriors) – 1996^, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2004^

^ = Also named Man of Steel

READ NEXT: The exclusive club Wigan Warriors will join if they win the League Leaders’ Shield this week

The player with the MOST inclusions in the Super League Dream Team

The 2001 Super League Dream Team pictured at Od Trafford, including Jamie Peacock (third in from right, back row)

Jamie Peacock (Bradford Bulls, Leeds Rhinos) – 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003^, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2013, 2014, 2015

^ = Also named Man of Steel

LRL RECOMMENDS: My Ultimate Team – Leeds Rhinos legend Kylie Leuluai names the greatest 1-13 of players he played alongside