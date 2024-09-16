With just one round of the Super League season remaining, things are starting to heat up: on and off the field.

There’s a whole host of issues still to be revolved going into the final round of fixtures, and the Championship is also getting interesting with two weekends left.

Here’s all the big things we’ve learned this weekend with our conclusions.

Super League has shot itself in the foot with scheduling

Of course, we all want as much rugby league to be played on as many nights as possible. But by switching Wigan’s game with Salford Red Devils to Thursday, there’s a potentially farcical situation on the horizon.

The Warriors will clinch top spot and the League Leader’s Shield with victory – but they could easily face a Salford side who rotate after securing a play-off berth. And what if Wigan lose, but then Hull KR also lose on Friday? Will the Warriors’ celebrations will be shown?

It’s a situation that does feel a bit messy heading into the play-offs.

IMG have an enormous issue with competitiveness

At least at the bottom of Super League, anyway. It’s easy to jump to erm, conclusions, and say that the gulf between Super League’s best and worst sides is too big.

But perhaps the issue with so many poor results for the teams in the bottom four is that, in truth, they’ve just got nothing left to play for. That creates an integrity problem that you would hope IMG are taking notice of.

It seriously devalues the credibility of Super League.

St Helens might just be timing everything right

Well, at least in terms of their charge for Old Trafford. Their play-off berth is all-but secure and having been in great danger of missing out altogether a couple of weeks ago, they could now go on and secure a home semi-final.

Victory against Leigh would be enormous in that regard and with almost all their key players back fit and in the side, the Saints could pose a real threat for anyone if they are on their game.

Never write off the Saints?

Hull KR shows their title credentials

It’s not about getting knocked down: it’s about how you get back up off the canvas. And in that regard, it was a huge tick in the box for Hull KR on Friday: an emphatic one, in fact.

They went to a Leigh side with eight wins in their last nine and didn’t just beat them, they nilled the Leopards in the process. Top spot will probably be out of reach given how Wigan are likely to face a weakened Salford side on Thursday, but Rovers showed that in terms of the chasing pack, they are still big favourites to get to Old Trafford.

Wigan once again look ominous

The manner of their win against Leeds Rhinos on Friday night hinted at a side who once again are peaking at the right time.

Matt Peet’s time have laboured through the final third of the season on occasions but now, they look to have clicked into gear again. Champion sides know exactly when to peak and how to do it – and the Warriors look like standout favourites to go on and retain the title they won last year once again.

Salford could – and probably should – rest everyone on Thursday

And why not? It’s their squad, they’ve got the right to do what they want. And with a top six spot secured, should the Red Devils go to Wigan on Thursday night and risk injuries to key players?

It will, in all likelihood, hand the Warriors top spot on a platter. But that isn’t Salford’s concern: they will know if they’re fit and firing for a big semi-final, they can beat anyone.

Catalans are now favourites for sixth

With Salford in, and St Helens all-but in, attention turns to the three-way battle for the last play-off spot.

And we reckon it’s the Dragons, despite their dismal recent form, who have the edge. Leigh have a tricky test against a St Helens side who have their big guns back, as we’ve already mentioned. Leeds have the ominous task of facing Hull KR.

But Catalans travel to the worst team in Super League, Hull FC. If the other two slip up, you’d be willing to bet that Catalans will do enough to pounce and make the cut at the very last moment.

London Broncos are going to be missed

We all know how the story ends this weekend when the full-time hooter goes in the Broncos’ trip to Warrington. But they have shown immense fight and spirit – more than many of the other teams around them – in recent weeks.

So much so, it’s led to a huge debate, albeit a fairly irrelevant one, about whether they deserve a stay of execution. That won’t be forthcoming but what we can guarantee is that London will be missed in 2025.

Is the Championship relegation picture settled?

There’s still an intriguing battle to avoid finishing third-bottom, with that spot facing the League 1 play-off winners. But in terms of automatic relegation, it looks as though it could be Whitehaven who are now heading out of the Championship.

Haven have a two-point gap and a massively inferior points difference to bridge in their final two games. That means they have to beat Batley or Halifax in their last two to stand any chance whatsoever.

It’s been a courageous effort from Haven against all the odds: but they do look to be heading for the trap door.

This weekend decides second spot in the Championship

Or so we think, anyway. Both Bradford and Toulouse have what you’d assume are fairly winnable games in the final round, with the Bulls facing Swinton and Toulouse hosting Batley.

But it’s this weekend that could decide things. Bradford have a tricky derby away at Halifax, a game the Bulls have always found a battle. Toulouse have to travel to Widnes to face a Vikings side scrapping for the points required to make the play-offs.

If there is to be a slip-up from the French side, you’d wager it’s more likely to be this weekend, rather than next.

