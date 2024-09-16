Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves, Hull KR provide 8 players in Super League Team of the Week

There’s just one round of the regular Super League campaign remaining following a pulsating weekend of action which has seen a number of outstanding individual displays.

With big results all across the Super League table, there were some huge performances from various players across the top flight, with all games played out over Friday and Saturday.

No fewer than six clubs are represented this week, with Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves both featuring heavily following big wins.

Without further ado, here is Love Rugby League‘s Team of the Week for Round 26…

1. Cai Taylor-Wray (Warrington Wolves)

Cai Taylor-Wray in action for Warrington Wolves in 2024

There aren’t any official stats available via the Super League website for youngster Taylor-Wray, but he was phenomenal in Warrington’s 66-0 win at Huddersfield on Saturday evening. The full-back grabbed two tries of his own, and provided constant support to his team-mates in attack. When he was called upon in defence, he did exactly what was needed, too.

2. Jon Bennison (St Helens)

Winger Bennison has had his fair share of critics this year, but he was lethal in Saints’ 40-4 win at home against Castleford on Friday night, scoring a hat-trick. Amassing 92 metres having took in 17 carries, the youngster – who made five tackles – achieved two clean breaks with three conversions scored.

3. Tim Lafai (Salford Red Devils)

Tim Lafai in action for Salford Red Devils in 2024

Salford ran riot at Hull FC on Saturday evening, and centre Lafai played a big part in a 58-4 win which secured the Red Devils’ play-off spots as he scored a hat-trick. The Samoa international ended the game at the MKM Stadium with an average gain of 14 metres having made a total of 213 in 15 carries. An immense showing.

4. Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors)

Wardle was at his best as Wigan thumped Leeds 38-0 at The Brick Community Stadium on Friday night to remain in pole position to lift the League Leaders’ Shield. The centre scored a try and got the assist on another, amassing 102 metres with seven tackle busts made as well as a sole clean break.

5. Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

Liam Marshall thanks the Wigan Warriors fans for their support following a game in 2024

Marshall has been sure-fire to end the campaign top of Super League’s try-scoring chart for a few weeks, but continues to add to his tally. He grabbed another in their win against Leeds as well as getting an assist, with the winger also ending the evening in triple figures for metres with 114. The Warriors academy product made two clean breaks on the night.

6. George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

Skipper Williams officially ended Saturday night with five try involvements having scored one and got the assist for four of Warrington’s tries in their big win at Huddersfield. The half-back though had a hand in virtually all of the other seven Sam Burgess’ side scored, taking in 22 carries and making 106 metres in the process.

7. Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

Donning a man of the match medal, Mikey Lewis applauds the Hull KR supporters following a game in 2024

We seem to put Lewis in our Team of the Week every single Monday, and we’re sure he must be right up there in the running for the Man of Steel. The KR playmaker delivered another freakishly good showing as they won 24-0 at Leigh on Friday night, scoring two tries and getting an assist, with 114 metres made.

8. George Delaney (St Helens)

Saints had it all their own way throughout their big win against Castleford on Friday night, but Delaney – who was very impressive going forward – still managed to make 26 tackles. Going the other way, he made 115 metres with an eight-metre average gain, making a clean break and getting the try his performance deserved.

9. Joe Mellor (Salford Red Devils)

Joe Mellor in action for Salford Red Devils in 2024

Always a bright spark, veteran Mellor had a huge impact for Salford in their thumping win at Hull on Saturday afternoon, scoring two tries and ending the day with 104 metres to his name from 12 carries. With seven runs from dummy-half, the hooker made three clean breaks and in defence, he made 26 tackles too.

10. Romain Navarrete (Catalans Dragons)

Catalans pipped London 12-8 in Perpignan on Saturday night, and Navarrete earned himself a man of the match medal with a big display, making 22 tackles and amassing 76 metres across 10 carries, with an average gain of eight metres. Making the difference in a game which was tight throughout, the prop also managed two tackle busts.

11. Matty Nicholson (Warrington Wolves)

Matty Nicholson applauds the Warrington Wolves fans following a game in 2024

England international Nicholson caused issues for Huddersfield throughout Warrington’s big win at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday evening. The back-rower scored two tries and grabbed an assist, making 62 metres in the space of 10 carries and even putting boot to ball at one point. There were 23 tackles in defence from Nicholson, too.

12. Dean Hadley (Hull KR)

Hadley has been immense all season for KR, and it feels like his performances have been noticed more over the last few weeks, including by ourselves! The Robins forward made a ridiculous 48 tackles in their win at Leigh on Friday night, including seven on the marker. Popping up all over the pitch, he also amassed a whopping 141 metres across 20 carries. Absolutely superb.

13. Kaide Ellis (Wigan Warriors)

Wigan Warriors forward Kaide Ellis celebrates his try against Leeds Rhinos in Round 26 of the 2024 Super League season

Friday night’s win against Leeds saw Wigan forward Ellis score his first try since September 2022, and it was richly deserved for a tremendous showing. The Australian ace, who made 73 metres in eight carries, also got an assist and made two clean breaks. In defence, Ellis amassed 16 tackles including three on the marker.