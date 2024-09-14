WATCH: St Helens-bound Kyle Feldt scores scintillating try for North Queensland Cowboys

If St Helens fans weren’t already excited to see Kyle Feldt in Super League next year, they certainly will be now.

The North Queensland Cowboys winger was in top form on Saturday to send his side into Saturday night’s elimination final thanks to a 28-16 win over Newcastle Knights.

But next year, of course, Feldt will be on his way to England after agreeing a two-year deal with Paul Wellens’ side, in a move that represents a major coup for the Saints.

And it already looks like a pretty impressive deal given what Feldt produced on Saturday, with a scintillating 85-metre intercept try that proved decisive in helping the Cowboys emerge victorious.

The score was 0-0 at the time of Feldt’s breakaway, with the 32-year-old intercepting a pass to put on the afterburners and put the Cowboys in the lead.

Feldt boasts a big frame, standing at 6ft 3in and weighing 103kg, but he is pretty quick when he gets going, too.

The Townsville-born winger intercepted a pass with relative ease and raced away from several Knights chasers to score the game’s opening try.

He wasn’t done there, either. Feldt also played a part in two other tries for North Queensland whilst racking up 281 metres.

The official NRL account tweeted a clip of the try, and it soon got Saints fans talking – and excited – online.

Feldt will a like-for-like replacement for club legend Tommy Makinson, who will join Catalans Dragons on a two-year contract from 2025.

But that try on Sunday morning was a clear indicator of what Feldt will bring to Super League – and to St Helens – irrespective of where he lines up for Wellens’ side.

Feldt has scored 22 tries in 23 games for the Cowboys this season, taking his career tally to 150 in 215 games for his boyhood club.

The Saints have announced three signings so far for 2025, with Feldt joining Sydney Roosters winger Lewis Murphy and utility-back Tristan Sailor at the Totally Wicked Stadium next season.

