Kyle Feldt: The lowdown on St Helens’ new NRL recruit, including incredible try-scoring record

St Helens have announced their second signing for 2025 in the shape of Kyle Feldt from NRL side North Queensland Cowboys.

The 32-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year contract with the Saints from next season, and will join fellow new recruit Tristan Sailor at the Totally Wicked Stadium next year.

Feldt will arrive in the UK in time to join Paul Wellens’ squad for pre-season training ahead of 2025.

Here, Love Rugby League brings you the lowdown on Saints‘ new recruit…

The lowdown on St Helens’ new signing

Feldt was born and raised in Townsville, Queensland, and is of Norwegian heritage.

He played his junior rugby for Norths Thuringowa Devils before being picked up by his boyhood club North Queensland Cowboys when he was a teenager.

Feldt represented Queensland’s Under-16s in 2008 and played for the Townsville Stingers in the Mal Meninga Cup the following season.

And in 2010, he was again selected to represent Queensland in the Under-18s format.

Feldt impressed for North Queensland’s Under-20s between 2010 and 2012, making the NYC Team of the Year in 2011 as he helped the Cowboys reach the Grand Final. He won international honours in 2011, representing the Junior Kangaroos in 2011 against the Junior Kiwis.

The towering winger made his NRL debut for the Cowboys in Round 21 of the 2013 campaign in a 30-12 win over South Sydney Rabbitohs: and he scored his first NRL try the following week in a 36-4 win over Penrith Panthers. He received the North Queensland Rookie of the Year award that season.

And in 2014, Feldt helped the Cowboys win the Auckland Nines competition whilst playing a part in Northern Pride’s success in the Queensland Cup.

Feldt’s career highlight came in the 2015 NRL Grand Final. He scored a try on the stroke of the full-time hooter which sent their clash with Brisbane Broncos into golden point, with Johnathan Thurston’s drop goal sealing a pulsating 17-16 win for the Cowboys.

And Feldt was then part of the Cowboys side that won the World Club Challenge in 2016, scoring a try in their 38-4 win over Leeds Rhinos at Headingley.

The 32-year-old then represented his native Australia in the Nines World Cup in 2019, helping the Kangaroos be crowned champions on home soil.

And in 2020, Feldt helped the Cowboys win their second NRL Nines title.

Feldt made history in Round Five of the 2024 NRL campaign as he became the Cowboys’ record try-scorer, overtaking Matt Bowen’s long-standing record, with the experienced Feldt currently on 146 tries in 213 club appearances.

Below is Feldt’s try-scoring record for each season since his first-grade debut for the Cowboys in 2013:

Kyle Feldt to fill void left by Tommy Makinson at St Helens

Feldt will be a direct replacement for Tommy Makinson at St Helens in 2025, with the latter having agreed to join Catalans Dragons on a two-year contract as of next season.

It will be a direct replacement, you suspect, with Feldt having played wing for pretty much the entirety of his career so far.

The area of which there’s most intrigue when it comes to Saints is what their spine will look like in 2025. Coach Paul Wellens will have a number of options at his disposal, but with half-back Lewis Dodd heading to the NRL at the season’s end, could that see Jack Welsby step into the halves alongside captain Jonny Lomax with new signing Sailor slotting in at fullback? Time will tell, of course, but their 2025 squad is now starting to take shape as they begin to announce their recruitment and retention over the coming months.

