St Helens have confirmed the signing of North Queensland Cowboys winger Kyle Feldt on a two-year deal from the start of next season.

The Cowboys confirmed on Monday that their all-time leading try-scorer would leave the club at the end of the current NRL campaign, almost immediately sparking speculation that he would be heading for Super League.

And barely 24 hours later, the Saints have confirmed that they have won the race to sign Feldt, in what represents a major acquisition for the Super League club for 2025 and 2026.

The winger said: “I can’t wait, it’s a big change for me and my family and as soon as we caught wind that St.Helens wanted me to come over and join, and after talking to Wello (Paul Wellens) and Rushy (Mike Rush), it’s set in that we’ve made the right decision and we picked the right club.

“This feels like the right choice and the right decision, not only for me but for my family. I know I’m coming to a great club with a very rich history of great players with great a work ethic as well. I’m eager to get over and meet the lads at the end of the year!

“I’m excited to experience the UK fans, I know they really get right behind you, chant and sing songs when you’re going well. I’ve been a one-club man for so long and always want to give back to the fans and community I live in, and I’ve heard St Helens is a close-knit community so I think I will fit in well.”

Saints coach Wellens admitted Feldt is an ideal replacement for outgoing winger Tommy Makinsom, who will join Catalans Dragons next year.

“We are always looking to add quality to our squad and in Kyle we feel we have got exactly that, an experienced and very good player who no doubt will improve us as a team. So, I am very excited to have him as part of our squad for 2025.

“Losing a top player with experience like Tommy, who knows what it’s like to compete in big games, you have to look for someone with the same qualities. Kyle is exactly that, as an experienced player, a great ball carrier, a wonderful finisher, and he can kick goals too. He will add a lot to St Helens.”

