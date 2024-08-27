St Helens winger Tommy Makinson has been handed a three-game suspension following his red card against Hull KR this weekend, which leaves Paul Wellens with yet more selection issues.

The Saints are thread bare as it is right now with Jack Welsby, Lewis Dodd, Konrad Hurrell and Mark Percival all on the physio table, and this latest set-back throws another spanner into the works.

Wellens will likely only be able to make one change to his backline this weekend given the options available to him, which means youngsters Jonny Vaughan, George Whitby and the impressive Harry Robertson should retain their spots. Elsewhere Tee Ritson is a probable inclusion, but there is a spot open in the backline.

Here is a detailed look at the possible St Helens backline options for their upcoming clash with Huddersfield Giants.

Option 1: Harry Robertson, Waqa Blake, Ben Davies, Jonny Vaughan, Tee Ritson, Jonny Lomax, George Whitby

Potentially the most likely back-line combination on this list. Ben Davies has only made 11 appearances so far in 2024, but is an actual centre and would also move Waqa Blake back onto the wing. Davies would also act as an extra distributer in the back-line and could help out promising youngster George Whitby with his own experience in the halves.

Option 2: Harry Robertson, Jon Bennison, Waqa Blake, Jonny Vaughan, Tee Ritson, Jonny Lomax, George Whitby

A like-for-like replacement this time, as Jon Bennison comes onto the wing. The 21-year-old has been starved of meaningful game time this season, but has a decent record of three tries from his 12 appearances in 2024, and adds some overall decent Super League experience to the team despite his age. This would also allow for more continuity in the squad as a whole, rather than another set of position changes.

Option 3: Harry Robertson, Waqa Blake, Sione Mata’utia, Jonny Vaughan, Tee Ritson, Jonny Lomax, George Whitby

Thinking slightly outside the box here, but Sione Mata’utia could slot into the centres this weekend. Mata’utia is an incredibly versatile player, and has featured here for St Helens on multiple occasions – including two games this season – and he would again allow them to have some decent experience in the squad. One slight issue is if he moves to the centres who would take his spot in the back-row?

Option 4: Harry Robertson, Waqa Blake, Matt Whitley, Jonny Vaughan, Tee Ritson, Jonny Lomax, George Whitby

A bold call, but Matt Whitley could also be a viable option to come into the back-line should St Helens need him to. Whitley is, of course, more comfortable in the back-row, but he has featured in the centres for both Widnes and Catalans in Super League. This again hits a bump in the road when you think who would replace him in the pack though.

Option 5: Harry Robertson, Waqa Blake, Owen Dagnall , Jonny Vaughan, Tee Ritson, Jonny Lomax, George Whitby

St Helens have already blooded plenty of youngsters this season, and they could do this against Huddersfield with Owen Dagnall. The youngster has impressed at both academy level and reserve grade, and has already featured in a St Helens 21-man squad this year too. Huddersfield could also be a good chance to give him some senior minutes.

