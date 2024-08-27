North Queensland Cowboys’ all-time top try-scorer Kyle Feldt appears to be heading onto the open market: and it is a distinct possibility he could be playing in Super League in 2025.

Feldt will leave the Cowboys at the end of the current NRL season and while his next move has not yet been disclosed, there are suggestions the winger could be exploring the possibility of a move overseas.

That would make him the second Cowboys icon who is leaving the club in the coming months to do so; Love Rugby League revealed last week that Huddersfield Giants were exploring the possibility of a deal to sign hooker Jake Granville in 2025.

But if it is to be Super League for Feldt – a player who will be 33 next February – where could he end up?

St Helens

An obvious choice, perhaps. The Saints are known to be in the market for outside backs as they aim to freshen up their squad which has flattered to deceive so heavily in 2024.

Feldt’s age may prove off-putting to the Saints, but they have shown in the past that they can get the best out of overseas players in the latter years of their career.

With Tommy Makinson going and uncertainty over the futures of Jon Bennison and Tee Ritson, the Saints will need to recruit at least one frontline, big-name winger. Feldt fits the bill in that regard without question.

Huddersfield Giants

A difficult one to consider on one hand, given how nobody knows who the coach of the Super League club will be next year – and who is actually doing their recruitment as things stand.

But the Giants have significant quota space given the departure of Esan Marsters at the end of the season, Luke Yates mid-year and potentially Kevin Naiqama, too. They do have Adam Swift and Sam Halsall under contract, and Jake Bibby remains at the club too.

But if there is a changing of the guard, could Feldt be an option for a new-look Huddersfield backline?

READ NEXT: Salford Red Devils star says club’s fans have ‘reignited’ his career: and takes swipe at former club

Leigh Leopards

Adrian Lam’s side are about to undergo a significant rebuild in the off-season: could Feldt be part of that?

Leigh have plenty of quota space to play with given the likes of Tom Amone, John Asiata and Kai O’Donnell will leave at the end of the season.

Umyla Hanley is seen as a centre too, giving Lam one less senior wing option to play with next year. Could Feldt be an option?

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Leeds Rhinos weigh up move for NRL veteran as 2025 recruitment plans take shape

Hull FC

Lastly, it’s a club expected to do plenty of business overseas in the weeks and months ahead.

Hull are another side armed with quota space – and armed with salary cap to play with in the market, too. Feldt would undoubtedly be an attractive option for a club looking to be more competitive on all fronts next year, and he would bring a wealth of experience.

It merely depends where Hull want to use their remaining quota spots in terms of position. If they were keen on using one on an outside back, they could do a lot worse than Feldt.

READ NEXT: The unfavourable, miserable record Hull KR are aiming to avoid as they seek ‘historic’ title